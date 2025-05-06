WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ball Corporation (BALL) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $179 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $3.685 billion, or $11.61 per share, last year.Excluding items, Ball Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $216 million or $0.76 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.70 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 7.8% to $3.097 billion from $2.874 billion last year.Ball Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $179 Mln. vs. $3.685 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $11.61 last year. -Revenue: $3.097 Bln vs. $2.874 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX