WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Jacobs Solutions Inc. (J) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $5.61 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $162.11 million, or $1.28 per share, last year.Excluding items, Jacobs Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $175.52 million or $1.43 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $2.910 billion from $2.847 billion last year.Jacobs Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $5.61 Mln. vs. $162.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.06 vs. $1.28 last year. -Revenue: $2.910 Bln vs. $2.847 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX