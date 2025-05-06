Nixxy, Inc.: Nixxy Announces Preliminary $1.4 Million in April Revenue; Executive Appointments to Strengthen Telecom Strategy

Strong Start to Q2 with $1.4M in April Revenue and Early Momentum in May; Targeting $200M+ Annual Revenue Run Rate by End of Year

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX), Nixxy, or the Company, today announced preliminary revenue performance for its telecom operations, based on internal system data. The results reflect ongoing growth in voice infrastructure and new platform activation, positioning the Company to scale across multiple communication channels.

The Company continues to execute on its AI-driven telecom strategy, with commercial SMS traffic expected to contribute meaningful new revenue streams starting in May 2025. Management has also initiated a leadership expansion to support the next phase of platform growth and carrier partnerships.

For the month of April 2025, the Company generated over $1.4 million in gross revenue. As of May 5, Nixxy has already exceeded $800,000 in May 2025 gross revenue. Based on internal usage trends and commercial onboarding, the Company is targeting a May 2025 gross revenue run rate in excess of $3 million.

These preliminary figures exclude SMS-related traffic from April 2025, with commercial SMS activity scheduled to begin in May 2025.

"We're encouraged by the early performance in Q2, which reflects growing platform utilization and early indicators of scaled telecom operations," said Miles Jennings, Interim CEO of Nixxy. "As we activate new commercial channels and expand executive leadership, we remain focused on executing a disciplined growth strategy built on intelligent infrastructure."

Executive Leadership Expansion

In support of its expanding AI-enabled telecom footprint, Nixxy also confirmed plans to announce the onboarding of telecom-focused executive leadership as early as this week. These strategic hires bring domain expertise in high-volume switching, global carrier networks, and enterprise routing. Their addition reflects Nixxy's commitment to deepening telecom execution capabilities in support of growing voice and SMS volumes.

Looking Ahead

Nixxy expects to provide additional updates on product integration, SMS platform activation, and expanded leadership in the weeks ahead as part of its broader telecom infrastructure strategy.

About Nixxy, Inc.

Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) is a publicly traded technology company focused on harnessing AI-driven solutions to transform technologically fragmented industries. By acquiring and integrating advanced platforms, Nixxy aims to strategically unlock potential, accelerate digital disruption, and create long-term value. Nixxy's current focus includes Auralink AI, its telecom, AI billing, and CPaaS software subsidiary delivering innovative AI-powered services to a rapidly evolving market. Learn more at https://www.nixxy.com .

