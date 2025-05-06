WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $631 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $599 million, or $1.31 per share, last year.Excluding items, Zoetis Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $662 million or $1.48 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.4 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $2.220 billion from $2.190 billion last year.Zoetis Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $631 Mln. vs. $599 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.31 last year. -Revenue: $2.220 Bln vs. $2.190 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX