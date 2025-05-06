AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Ferrari N.V. (RACE) Tuesday reported profit before taxes of 528 million euros for the first quarter, higher than 440 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth in revenue.Net profit increased to 412 million euros or 2.30 euros per share from 351 million euros or 1.95 euros per share last year.Operating profit rose to 542 million euros from 442 million euros a year ago.Revenue for the quarter grew 13% to 1.791 billion euros from 1.585 billion euros in the previous year.Shipments in the quarter increased 1% to 3,593 from 3,560 last year.For fiscal 2025, the company expects revenue to be over 7 billion euros and adjusted EPS to be equal or more than 8.60 euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX