WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sealed Air Corp. (SEE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $113.5 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $82.0 million, or $0.56 per share, last year.Excluding items, Sealed Air Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $119.5 million or $0.81 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 4.3% to $1.272 billion from $1.329 billion last year.Sealed Air Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $113.5 Mln. vs. $82.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.56 last year. -Revenue: $1.272 Bln vs. $1.329 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $2.90 to $3.30 Full year revenue guidance: $5,100 to $5,500 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX