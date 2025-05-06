WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) affirms its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025 in the range of $4.00 to $4.75 per share, though it now expects to be at the lower end of the guidance range.On average, 11 analysts polled currently expect the company to report earnings of $4.12 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX