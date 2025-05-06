WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - WEC Energy Group, Inc. (WEC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $724.2 million, or $2.27 per share. This compares with $622.3 million, or $1.97 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 17.5% to $3.149 billion from $2.680 billion last year.WEC Energy Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $724.2 Mln. vs. $622.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.27 vs. $1.97 last year. -Revenue: $3.149 Bln vs. $2.680 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $5.17 to $5.27Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX