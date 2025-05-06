WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Zoetis Inc. (ZTS), a drug maker, on Tuesday revised up its annual guidance above analysts' estimates to reflect the impact of foreign exchange and enacted tariffs.For the full-year 2025, the company now expects net profit of $2.630 billion to $2.680 billion, or $5.85 to $5.95 per share against its earlier guidance of $2.570 billion to $2.620 billion, or $5.70 to $5.80 per share.Excluding items, annual earnings are now projected to be in the range of $2.775 billion to $2.825 billion, or $6.20 to $6.30 per share, higher than previous guidance of $2.700 billion to $2.750 billion, or $6 to $6.10 per share.On average, analysts polled forecast the firm to earn $6.06 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.Zoetis now projects annual revenue of $9.425 billion to $9.575 billion, higher than the earlier expectation of $9.225 billion to $9.375 billion, and current analysts' forecast of $9.33 billion.ZTS was up by 2.49 percent at $162 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX