WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, life sciences services company IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, while raising revenue outlook to reflect more favorable foreign currency exchange rates.For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $11.70 to $12.10 per share on revenues between $16.00 billion and $16.40 billion.Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $11.70 to $12.10 per share on revenues between $15.725 billion and $16.125 billion.On average, analysts polled expect earnings of $11.83 per share on revenues of $15.87 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.comCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX