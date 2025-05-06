Coincheck Group N.V. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CNCK), now and going forward the holding company of Coincheck, Inc, a leading Japanese crypto exchange, today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Headquartered in the Netherlands, Coincheck Group N.V. (NASDAQ: CNCK) is a public limited liability company and the holding company of Coincheck, Inc. Coincheck operates one of the largest multi-cryptocurrency marketplaces and crypto asset exchanges in Japan and is regulated by the Japan Financial Services Agency. Coincheck provides Marketplace and Exchange platforms on which diverse cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, are held and exchanged as well as other retail-focused crypto services.

