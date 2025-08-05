Coincheck Group N.V. (Nasdaq: CNCK, "Coincheck Group") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Coincheck, Inc. ("Coincheck"), has entered into a strategic partnership with Mercoin, Inc. ("Mercoin"), a subsidiary of Mercari, Inc. (TSE: 4385, "Mercari").

Mercari is Japan's largest community-powered marketplace app, enabling individuals to easily buy and sell a wide variety of items, including both new and pre-owned products, directly from their smartphones. Through this partnership, users of Mercari will be able to open Coincheck accounts and access Coincheck's broad range of crypto asset trading services from directly within the Mercari app.

This collaboration marks a significant step toward expanding access to digital assets in everyday life in Japan by combining Coincheck's trusted account and trading infrastructure with Mercari's extensive user base.

Background and Objectives

Coincheck, Inc. operates under the mission of "Making Exchange of New Value Easier." As of June 2025, Coincheck manages over JPY 1 trillion in customer assets and has maintained the No.1 spot in domestic crypto asset trading app downloads for six consecutive years (source: AppTweak)1

Since its launch in March 2023, Mercoin's Bitcoin trading service has attracted over 3 million users (as of December 2024)2, with approximately 90% being first-time cryptocurrency users. In 2024 alone, Mercoin opened approximately 1.72 million new accounts, representing about 58% of all new crypto asset accounts in Japan that year3

Through this partnership, Mercari users will be able to seamlessly access a broader range of crypto assets beyond Mercoin's current offerings of BTC, ETH, and XRP-all within the familiar Mercari interface.

About Coincheck Group N.V.

Coincheck Group N.V. is a NASDAQ-listed holding company based in the Netherlands. Its core subsidiary, Coincheck, Inc., operates one of Japan's leading crypto asset trading platforms. Coincheck has ranked No.1 in crypto trading app downloads in Japan for six consecutive years (2019-2024)1

Through advanced technology and robust security infrastructure, Coincheck aims to foster an ecosystem where new forms of value exchange-enabled by crypto assets and blockchain-can flourish.

Forward Looking Statements

