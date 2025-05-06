INVISIO AB: INVISIO Interim Report January-March 2025: Positioned for an eventful 2025

CEO comment "INVISIO is in a strong position to capitalize on the opportunities created by an increasingly active market. The business nevertheless experienced some volatility in sales and order intake during the quarter. Technology assets acquired in Q1 expanded the revenue base and will improve our ability to develop new innovative products. We look forward to an eventful year in which we will continue our long-term work to take INVISIO forward and deliver added value for customers and shareholders."

January-March 2025

Revenue: SEK 334.8 m (308.2)

Gross profit: SEK 196.4 m (188.0)

Gross margin: 58.7 % (61.0)

EBITDA: SEK 44.9 m (65.3)

EBITDA margin: 13.4 % (21.2)

Operating profit/loss: SEK 27.5 m (50.4)

Operating margin: 8.2 % (16.4)

Profit/loss for the period: SEK 24.5 m (35.9)

Earnings per share: SEK 0.54 (0.79)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK 178.1 m (16.7)

Order intake: SEK 264.1 m (673.1)

Order intake excluding radio order*: SEK 264.1 m (438.1)

Order book: SEK 742.7 m (1,025.1)

Order book excluding radio order*: SEK 676.4 m (790.1)

* Further information is available in the press release published on March 12, 2024.

Important events in the quarter

In early 2025, INVISIO acquired the UltraLYNX product line, which will enhance the group's ability to offer integration of the modern body-worn soldier system, which combines audio, power and data functionality and is equipped with advanced computing capabilities.

The group updated the value of its estimated total annual addressable market to SEK 25 billion (14). This increase mainly reflects the market's growing maturity and the group's extensive product development activities, which have expanded the product portfolio and increased the average price of the company's solutions.

Important events after the quarter

There are no important events after the quarter to report.

About INVISIO AB (publ)

INVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems that provide hearing protection and enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and operate effectively. The company's two brands, INVISIO and Racal Acoustics, combine expertise in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering knowledge in software, materials technology and interfaces. Sales are via the head office in Copenhagen and sales offices in the USA, France, the UK, Italy and Thailand, as well as via a global network of partners and resellers. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Read more at www.invisio.com.

