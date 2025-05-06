Andersen Consulting adds coverage in Thailand and Indonesia with its newest member, Sertis, a leading consultancy delivering data-driven, enterprise AI solutions to clients through Southeast Asia and beyond. This strategic move bolsters Andersen Consulting's presence in the region and strengthens the organization's capabilities in the AI space.

Founded in 2014 by Tee Vachiramon, Sertis specializes in AI and technology transformation consulting services, including AI strategy development, custom AI solutions, data analytics, and digital transformation. The firm works with clients in various sectors, such as finance, retail, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing, enabling them to optimize operations, improve decision-making, and enhance customer experience.

"Becoming a member of Andersen Consulting is a milestone for our firm as it allows us to tap into an unparalleled platform of best-in-class solutions for our clients," Tee said. "With the support of Andersen, we are now positioned to offer our services to an even broader global audience, continuing to drive digital transformation and business growth based on data and AI. We are thrilled to join the Andersen family and look forward to collaborating closely with our colleagues across the globe."

Global Chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz added, "Expanding our consulting presence in Indonesia and Thailand is crucial for unlocking the potential of emerging technologies in the Asia Pacific, enabling clients to navigate the complexities of AI and technology transformation while fostering innovation and economic growth in these rapidly evolving markets. Sertis' exceptional reputation for delivering cutting-edge, data-driven solutions adds complementary capabilities to our global consulting platform."

Andersen Consulting is a global consulting practice providing a comprehensive suite of services spanning corporate strategy, business, technology, and AI transformation, as well as human capital solutions. Andersen Consulting integrates with the multidimensional service model of Andersen Global, delivering world-class consulting, tax, legal, valuation, global mobility, and advisory expertise on a global platform with more than 20,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 500 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms. Andersen Consulting Holdings LP is a limited partnership and provides consulting solutions through its member and collaborating firms around the world.

