Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc.'s (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") February 2025 oil production was a total of 2,975 barrels for the month, averaging 106 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$73 per barrel and Argo's February oil revenue was $218,586 and net operating cash flow was $131,564.

February 2025 Oil Production Argo's interest Argo's Oil Revenue Argo's net operating cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 105 bbl/day 39.5 bbl/day $81,344 $55,953 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 128 bbl/day 24 bbl/day $49,408 $31,224 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 56 bbl/day 21 bbl/day $43,261 $18,772 Lloyd 2

(18.75% interest) 6 bbl/day 1 bbl/day $2,359 ($690) Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 109 bbl/day 20.5 bbl/day $42,213 $26,306 February 2025 Total 106 bbl/day $218,586 $131,564

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

