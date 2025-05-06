Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 6, 2025) - Argo Gold Inc.'s (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) ("Argo" or the "Company") February 2025 oil production was a total of 2,975 barrels for the month, averaging 106 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CDN$73 per barrel and Argo's February oil revenue was $218,586 and net operating cash flow was $131,564.
|February 2025
|Oil Production
|Argo's interest
|Argo's Oil Revenue
|Argo's net operating cash flow
|Lindbergh 1
(37.5% interest)
|105 bbl/day
|39.5 bbl/day
|$81,344
|$55,953
|Lloyd 1
(18.75% interest)
|128 bbl/day
|24 bbl/day
|$49,408
|$31,224
|Lindbergh 2
(37.5% interest)
|56 bbl/day
|21 bbl/day
|$43,261
|$18,772
|Lloyd 2
(18.75% interest)
|6 bbl/day
|1 bbl/day
|$2,359
|($690)
|Lindbergh 3
(18.75% interest)
|109 bbl/day
|20.5 bbl/day
|$42,213
|$26,306
|February 2025 Total
|106 bbl/day
|$218,586
|$131,564
About Argo Gold
Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold's website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.
Judy Baker, CEO
(416) 786-7860
jbaker@argogold.ca
www.argogold.com
SOURCE: Argo Gold Inc.