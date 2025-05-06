WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) Tuesday announced the promotion of Russ Torres as President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. He has been serving as President, North America.Kurt Laufer, current President of US Consumer Sales, will serve as Interim President, North AmericaThe company said Torres will be responsible for the day-to-day operations and he have the responsibility for the Global Supply Chain, R&D, Global Growth and Digital Technology Solutions organizations.Torres has been serving as President of Kimberly-Clark's North America business since October 2024. The company will start a search to identify a permanent successor.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX