Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

The level of votes received is shown below.

Resolutions Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast Votes Withheld**

Ordinary Resolutions To approve the Company's Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 (together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor therein). 72,688,881 99.86 98,266 0.14 72,787,147 19,733 To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024. 71,933,441 99.00 730,224 1.00 72,663,665 143,215 To re-elect Mrs Carolyn Sims as a Director of the Company. 72,461,560 99.65 256,985 0.35 72,718,545 88,335 To re-elect Mr Charles Cade as a Director of the Company. 72,536,305 99.76 171,902 0.24 72,708,207 98,673 To re-elect Mr Richard Wyatt as a Director of the Company. 72,519,954 99.76 176,105 0.24 72,696,059 110,821 To re-elect Dr Shefaly Yogendra as a Director of the Company. 72,413,506 99.62 279,419 0.38 72,692,925 113,955 To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company. 72,513,055 99.65 257,062 0.35 72,770,117 36,763 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. 72,585,866 99.78 160,522 0.22 72,746,388 60,492 To approve the Company's dividend policy, authorising the Directors of the Company to declare and pay all dividends of the Company as interim dividends, and for the last dividend referable to a financial year not to be categorised as a final dividend that is subject to shareholder approval. 72,508,252 99.63 272,815 0.37 72,781,067 25,813 To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares. 72,363,868 99.59 298,993 0.41 72,662,861 144,019 Special Resolutions 11. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the companies act 2006 otherwise that in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights basis. 72,025,225 99.16 606,824 0.84 72,632,049 174,820 12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's own shares. 70,121,942 96.39 2,626,462 3.61 72,748,404 58,476 13. To approve that any general meeting of the Company other than the Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice. 72,071,164 99.07 677,238 0.93 72,748,402 58,477

**Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 5p each in issue was 334,363,825 (with 49,759,447 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 284,604,378.

The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at https://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . The special resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

6 May 2025

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913

LEI:213800O8EAP4SG5JD323