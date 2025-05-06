Anzeige
WKN: A3DH8H | ISIN: GB00BMV92D64 | Ticker-Symbol: 1N00
Frankfurt
06.05.25 | 15:29
3,460 Euro
+1,76 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.05.2025 16:42 Uhr
144 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Finanznachrichten News

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

Results of the Annual General Meeting

The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.

The level of votes received is shown below.

Resolutions

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

Total Votes Cast

Votes

Withheld**

Ordinary Resolutions

  1. To approve the Company's Annual Report & Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2024 (together with the reports of the Directors and Auditor therein).

72,688,881

99.86

98,266

0.14

72,787,147

19,733

  1. To approve the Report on Directors' Remuneration for the year ended 31 December 2024.

71,933,441

99.00

730,224

1.00

72,663,665

143,215

  1. To re-elect Mrs Carolyn Sims as a Director of the Company.

72,461,560

99.65

256,985

0.35

72,718,545

88,335

  1. To re-elect Mr Charles Cade as a Director of the Company.

72,536,305

99.76

171,902

0.24

72,708,207

98,673

  1. To re-elect Mr Richard Wyatt as a Director of the Company.

72,519,954

99.76

176,105

0.24

72,696,059

110,821

  1. To re-elect Dr Shefaly Yogendra as a Director of the Company.

72,413,506

99.62

279,419

0.38

72,692,925

113,955

  1. To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor to the Company, to hold office from the conclusion of this meeting until the conclusion of the next meeting at which financial statements are laid before the Company.

72,513,055

99.65

257,062

0.35

72,770,117

36,763

  1. To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee to determine the remuneration of the Auditor.

72,585,866

99.78

160,522

0.22

72,746,388

60,492

  1. To approve the Company's dividend policy, authorising the Directors of the Company to declare and pay all dividends of the Company as interim dividends, and for the last dividend referable to a financial year not to be categorised as a final dividend that is subject to shareholder approval.

72,508,252

99.63

272,815

0.37

72,781,067

25,813

  1. To authorise the directors to allot ordinary shares.

72,363,868

99.59

298,993

0.41

72,662,861

144,019

Special Resolutions

11. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the companies act 2006 otherwise that in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights basis.

72,025,225

99.16

606,824

0.84

72,632,049

174,820

12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.

70,121,942

96.39

2,626,462

3.61

72,748,404

58,476

13. To approve that any general meeting of the Company other than the Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.

72,071,164

99.07

677,238

0.93

72,748,402

58,477

**Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.

Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.

At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 5p each in issue was 334,363,825 (with 49,759,447 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 284,604,378.

The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at https://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.

6 May 2025

For further information please contact:

Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913

LEI:213800O8EAP4SG5JD323


