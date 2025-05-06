Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
Results of the Annual General Meeting
The following resolutions were passed by shareholders on a poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Tuesday, 6 May 2025.
The level of votes received is shown below.
Resolutions
Votes For
%
Votes Against
%
Total Votes Cast
Votes
Withheld**
Ordinary Resolutions
72,688,881
99.86
98,266
0.14
72,787,147
19,733
71,933,441
99.00
730,224
1.00
72,663,665
143,215
72,461,560
99.65
256,985
0.35
72,718,545
88,335
72,536,305
99.76
171,902
0.24
72,708,207
98,673
72,519,954
99.76
176,105
0.24
72,696,059
110,821
72,413,506
99.62
279,419
0.38
72,692,925
113,955
72,513,055
99.65
257,062
0.35
72,770,117
36,763
72,585,866
99.78
160,522
0.22
72,746,388
60,492
72,508,252
99.63
272,815
0.37
72,781,067
25,813
72,363,868
99.59
298,993
0.41
72,662,861
144,019
Special Resolutions
11. To authorise the Directors to allot equity securities for cash pursuant to sections 570 and 573 of the companies act 2006 otherwise that in accordance with statutory pre-emption rights basis.
72,025,225
99.16
606,824
0.84
72,632,049
174,820
12. To authorise the Company to make market purchases of the Company's own shares.
70,121,942
96.39
2,626,462
3.61
72,748,404
58,476
13. To approve that any general meeting of the Company other than the Annual General Meeting may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice.
72,071,164
99.07
677,238
0.93
72,748,402
58,477
**Please note that 'Vote withheld' is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' and 'Against 'a resolution.
Any proxy votes which are at the discretion of the Chair of the Meeting have been included in the "for" total. A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculations of votes cast by proxy.
At the date of the AGM the total number of Ordinary shares of 5p each in issue was 334,363,825 (with 49,759,447 shares held in treasury). The total number of voting rights was 284,604,378.
The voting figures will shortly also be available on the Company's website at https://www.templebarinvestments.co.uk/
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, the full text of the special resolutions passed has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. The special resolutions will additionally be filed at Companies House.
6 May 2025
For further information please contact:
Mark Pope Frostrow Capital LLP - Company Secretary 020 3 008 4913
LEI:213800O8EAP4SG5JD323