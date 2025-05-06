Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration - First Interim Dividend

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 06

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND

The Board of the Company has today declared its first interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2025 of 3.75p per ordinary share (2024: 2.5p per ordinary share).

As described in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2024, this dividend includes a 0.75p per ordinary share enhancement reflecting the Board's decision to distribute an element of the returns earned from share buybacks within the Company's portfolio.

It is the Board's current intention, in the absence of unforeseen circumstances, to pay three more dividends of at least 3.75p per ordinary share in respect of the current financial year.

The first interim dividend will be paid on 27 June 2025 to those shareholders registered at the close of business on 30 May 2025.

The ordinary shares will trade ex-dividend from 29 May 2025.

6 May 2025

