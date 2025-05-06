How Lenovo Hybrid AI Solutions With NVIDIA Are Supercharging AI Workflows for Faster Medical Diagnoses, Scientific Discovery and Manufacturing Outcomes

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / May 6, 2025 /3BL/ - In March at?NVIDIA GTC, a global AI conference that concluded on March 21 in San Jose, Cali., Lenovo hosted a broad range of industry experts who shared how they're using Lenovo hybrid AI solutions with NVIDIA to drive innovation in customer service,?hospitality, retail,?automotive,?healthcare, manufacturing and more.

AI is revolutionizing industries, with AI spending expected to nearly triple in 2025 compared with last year, and organizations have a tremendous opportunity to scale its benefits for even greater impact. While this spike in investment showcases AI potential, it will also bring heightened expectations for real-world returns on these commitments. CIOs face challenges in maximizing ROI, simplifying AI complexities, and deploying solutions across hybrid environments.

As CIOs and?business leaders seek tangible return on AI investment, Lenovo is collaborating to bring Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA to enterprise workflows everywhere and unveiling new solutions that unleash and customize agentic AI at every scale. The new solutions deliver faster impact by turning enterprise data into AI reasoning, which equips businesses with tools that improve efficiency and reduce costs within weeks.

Scalability and growing technical debt are common hurdles in the way of maximizing the AI capabilities. Lenovo's new use-case solutions are built with a new Lenovo agentic AI platform, powered by NVIDIA. This agentic AI platform is an industry first, serving as the most complete solution of hardware, software and services to help with deploying and maintaining AI workloads. Lenovo is also partnering with NVIDIA to build standardized and validated Hybrid AI factories that solve operational efficiency issues and help lower business costs.

Powering the AI revolution with NVIDIA Blackwell

AI is rapidly integrating into a wide range of applications, from content creation, customer service, and data management to 3D design, video editing, visualization, and end-user productivity tools. Organizations can increasingly rely on AI-powered tools to accelerate their workflows; however, the growing complexity of AI models and the need for real-time performance are pushing the limits of existing data centers. Enterprises need increased computing power and versatile computing capabilities to realize the full benefit of AI reasoning.

With Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA solutions powered by the NVIDIA Blackwell architecture, enterprises can unlock the full potential of AI in their data center infrastructure, from accelerating simulations and data analysis to enabling real-time generative design and visualization. Lenovo is bringing the NVIDIA Blackwell platform to businesses everywhere, supercharging AI training, data processing, engineering design and simulation.

Lenovo and NVIDIA are working with leading institutions and enterprises to unlock AI's potential. In Germany, Lenovo secured the first NVIDIA GB200 project with the Technical University of Darmstadt to advance scientific discoveries. The project will feature the new energy-efficient Lenovo ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune systems, advanced high-performance servers powered by Lenovo's 6th generation Neptune direct water-cooling platform and services. This collaboration builds on the strong partnership between Lenovo?and Technical University of Darmstadt, further enhancing the sustainable and high-performance 'Lichtenberg NHR-Stage 1' Supercomputer with a pioneering next-gen Grace-Blackwell partition.

Showcased at GTC, the ThinkSystem SC777 V4 Neptune server enables trillion-parameter AI models in a compact design that is liquid cooled. Using the innovation, organizations can build and run accelerated computing for generative AI while reducing data center power consumption by up to 40%1.??The revolutionary technology uses a reimagined vertical liquid cooling chassis to deliver accelerated computing with advanced efficiency in a compact system that is 100% liquid cooled, eliminating the need for power-consuming fans.?The innovation is pivotal in advancing new data center designs that support more dense iron and repurpose power for cooling in the age of AI.??

Enhancing patient care with AI-driven insights

In healthcare, Lenovo is helping customers innovate to use AI for good through the deployment of validated hybrid AI solutions that help improve patient service. To optimize the patient experience and improve medical evaluations in preventive health check-ups, the healthcare software development company, Artificial Intelligence System for Human Analysis (AISHA) trained an AI model to analyze MRI scans using a Lenovo and NVIDIA hybrid AI solution.

As a healthcare software development company created as a spinoff from the largest network of private hospitals in Mexico. With 27 hospitals and counting, AISHA needed a solution that would provide its doctors with faster insights into the health of their patients. Using a Lenovo and NVIDIA solution, AISHA successfully trained an AI model powered by Lenovo ThinkSystem servers and NVIDIA GPUs, for rapid analysis of MRI scans. The AI model enables AISHA to complete a full-body volumetric analysis in just 30 minutes - over 99% faster than the time it takes to complete the process manually. This empowers AISHA's doctors with the faster results needed to provide quality care to numerous patients.

Bringing Automated Defect Detection to Manufacturing

At GTC, Lenovo also showcased the use of AI vision for defect identification with a new, fully validated, integrated and complete design for manufacturing. Product quality inspections are an especially significant pain point in the manufacturing industry. Trifork, a leading Vision AI company premiered a Lenovo-validated AI solution leveraging Lenovo infrastructure and deep ML capabilities to automate the defect analytics process.

Trifork and Lenovo are delivering AI-powered defect identification with the hardware deployment, model training, MLOps and analytics offered in a complete solution. The solution uses vision AI to identify defects, such as broken or chipped candy, as well as different groupings, like color, in an interactive dashboard to automate inspection and give manufacturers immediate insights into any product quality, drastically reducing inspection costs.

Together, the companies are addressing key challenges such as operational efficiency, predictive maintenance, and quality control across key manufacturing use cases, including:

Vision-Based?Quality and Performance: Utilizing Vision AI and IoT to monitor asset conditions and detect product quality issues in real-time, ensuring high standards and customer satisfaction.

High-Performance Analytics: Converting extensive operational data into actionable insights via robust platform and data engineering, facilitating smooth system operations and swift decision-making.

IT-OT Integration: Deploying innovative solutions that seamlessly integrate Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT), accelerating time to market and enhancing operational efficiency.

Accelerating Data Management with AI

Lenovo, NVIDIA and partners are transforming data management by integrating AI across enterprise and private data to drive innovation and accelerate deployments. Lenovo Hybrid AI Advantage with NVIDIA delivers factory-like industrialization and reliability to the AI use case solutions and prepares organizations for the new era of agentic AI with minimal complexity. At GTC, Lenovo showcased the new AI Data Foundry in collaboration with Centific. Powered by Lenovo's Hybrid AI factory, the solution streamlines data processing at scale to help enterprises accelerate small and large-scale AI deployments.

Centific's expertise in end-to-end AI model development-spanning data preparation, model training, fine-tuning, benchmarking, and deployment-ensures enterprises can rapidly build, optimize, and scale AI solutions. Combined with Lenovo's hybrid AI factory with NVIDIA and NVIDIA's AI reference Architecture, customers can accelerate AI adoption across multiple domains. The solution addresses:

The need to manage large-scale AI deployments, such as video processing from 100+ cameras and real-time data processing

Data Complexity: Handling diverse data types, including structured, unstructured, and semi-structured data.

Real-Time Insights: Providing real-time video analytics, object detection, behavior analysis, and transcription for decision-making in industries like retail and public safety.

The joint solution is based on Lenovo Validated Design and features Lenovo ThinkSystem SR675 V3

GPU-rich servers, SR635 V3 control nodes, advanced NVIDIA networking and NVIDIA's accelerated computing technology to ensure seamless scalability that is tailored for customers across different sizing models (small, medium, large, custom). Typical use cases include multimodal AI (LLMs, VLMs, ASR), computer vision for retail, public safety, and hospitality applications.

Through the Lenovo AI Innovators program, Lenovo and NVIDIA empower Centific customers to seamlessly adopt AI-driven user experiences at scale, providing a combined software and hardware system that is easy to implement on existing infrastructure and support across a broad range of retail, manufacturing and hospitality industries.

Demonstrating the potential of validated AI solutions for the future of hospitality, Lenovo and Centific also showcased the use of an avatar-driven concierge that can provide personalized services to enhance guest interactions and engagement during GTC. Attendees could interact with the avatar showcasing real-time synchronization of delays, preferences, and updates. Additionally, in hotel operations, crowd velocity visualization uses a live heatmap dashboard to showcase guest movements and optimize crowd flow while maintenance insights and energy efficiency insights identify cost-saving opportunities in real time.

A Defining Moment for Operationalizing the Next Wave Hybrid AI

As AI adoption accelerates, enterprises need smarter, more efficient ways to harness its power for real-world impact while also delivering operational value. From improving customer experiences to boosting operational efficiency,?Lenovo and NVIDIA are helping organizations around the globe overcome barriers to ROI and achieve AI goals faster through the power of cutting edge, co-engineered hybrid AI solutions that seamlessly harness data across personal, enterprise and public environment.

Explore how Lenovo is powering the future of AI and delivering transformative solutions at https://www.lenovo.com/us/en/servers-storage/solutions/ai.



