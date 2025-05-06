Anzeige
Dienstag, 06.05.2025
Bohr-Jackpot: Silberunternehmen meldet herausragende Ergebnisse und steigert Ressourcenpotenzial
WKN: A1H5UL | ISIN: LU0569974404 | Ticker-Symbol: 7AA
Tradegate
06.05.25 | 14:05
25,480 Euro
-1,32 % -0,340
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
AMX
CAC Mid 60
BEL Mid
1-Jahres-Chart
APERAM SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
APERAM SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,60025,72017:40
25,60025,68017:40
Dow Jones News
06.05.2025 17:33 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aperam S.A.: Aperam announces results of its General Meeting

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Aperam announces results of its General Meeting 

Aperam S.A. / Key word(s): AGM/EGM 
Aperam announces results of its General Meeting 
06-May-2025 / 16:59 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Aperam announces results of its Annual General Meeting 
 
Luxembourg May 6, 2025 (17:00 CET) - The Annual General Meeting of shareholders ("the General Meeting") of Aperam held 
today approved all resolutions on the agenda by a large majority. Arrangements were made to allow shareholders to vote 
physically, electronically and by proxy voting. 
 
The results of the votes will be posted in due course on www.aperam.com under "Investors - Equity Investors - Annual 
General Meeting - 6 May 2025 - General Meeting of Shareholders". 
 
In particular, the shareholders 
   -- approved the re-election of Mr. Lakshmi N. Mittal, Mrs. Bernadette Baudier, Mr. Aditya Mittal and Mrs. 
  Roberte Kesteman as Directors of Aperam for a term of three years; 
   -- renewed the authorisation of the Board of Directors of the Company to grant Shares Based Incentives. 
 
 
About Aperam 
 
Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical, alloys, specialty steel and recycling, with customers in over 40 
countries. Starting from 1 January 2022, the business is organized in four primary reportable segments: Stainless & 
Electrical Steel, Services & Solutions, Alloys & Specialties and Recycling & Renewables; committed to be the leading 
value creator in the circular economy of infinite, world-changing materials. 
 
 
Aperam has a flat Stainless and Electrical steel capacity of 2.5 million tonnes in Brazil and Europe and is a leader in 
Alloys & high value specialty products with presence in France, China, India and United States. In addition to its 
industrial network, spread over sixteen production facilities in Brazil, Belgium, France, United States, India & China, 
Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce low 
carbon footprint stainless and special steels from biomass, stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys scrap. 
With Bioenergia and its unique capability to produce charcoal made from its own FSC®-certified forestry and with ELG, a 
global leader in collecting, trading, processing and recycling of stainless steel scrap and high performance alloys, 
Aperam places sustainability at the heart of its business, helping customers worldwide to excel in the circular 
economy, as demonstrated by its ResponsibleSteelT certification, which ensures high standards of environmental, social, 
and governance (ESG) performance. 
 
In 2024, Aperam had sales of EUR 6,255 million and shipments of 2.29 million tonnes. 
 
For further information, please refer to our website at www.aperam.com. 
 
Contact 
 
Company Secretary / Delphine Feraud-Valendru; aperam.corporate@aperam.com 
Investor Relations / Thorsten Zimmermann: IR@aperam.com 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Financial Wire News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2131318 06-May-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2131318&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 06, 2025 10:59 ET (14:59 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
