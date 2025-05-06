Over 75 physicians attended educational presentations about the breakthrough impact of needle-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy and AI on the diagnosis and treatment of pancreatic cystic lesions

The event was co-sponsored by several leading players in the Medtech and Pharma industries, confirming its status as a major event at DDW

Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext Growth: ALMKT), inventor of Cellvizio, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-based confocal laser endomicroscopy (p/nCLE) platform, today announced completion of the largest annual pancreatic cyst consortium held at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) Conference in San Diego, California, on Monday May 5, 2025. The detailed program is available on the Mauna Kea Technologies website at the following link:

The consortium brought together more than 75 physicians from across the United States with a focus on cutting-edge advancements in the diagnosis, classification, risk stratification, and treatment of pancreatic cystic lesions and pancreatic cancer. Attendance tripled compared to the 2024 meeting, reflecting the growing interest among the medical community in this field. Central to the discussions was the growing impact of endoscopic ultrasound with Cellvizio needle-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (EUS-nCLE) in enabling earlier and more accurate diagnoses and clinical decisions before any therapy begins, with the goal of increasing non-surgical treatment options.

The consortium was led by Dr. Somashekar (Som) Krishna, MD, MPH, Professor of Medicine and Director of Advanced Endoscopy at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and principal investigator of the CLIMB1 study. It was co-sponsored by 9 leading medical device and pharmaceutical products companies, demonstrating strong cross-industry commitment to advancing care for the millions of patients affected by pancreatic cystic lesions worldwide.

"This year's consortium marks a turning point in how the medical community and the industry approach pancreatic cyst management and treatment," said Sacha Loiseau, Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. "Bringing together more than 75 top physicians and 9 committed industry partners shows that the ecosystem around EUS-nCLE, RFA2, and AI is maturing rapidly and with it, our ability to change the standard of care for patients facing pancreatic lesions. A clear momentum is building around this application, driven by the recent endorsement of nCLE in European clinical guidelines and the surge of interest we're now seeing in the United States at DDW. We're proud to help lead this transformation and deeply grateful to our collaborators and clinical pioneers who are making it possible. With Cellvizio, we are targeting one of the largest unmet clinical issues in gastroenterology and changing the trajectory for many patients at risk of pancreatic cancer."

About Pancreatic Cysts

The prevalence of pancreatic cystic lesions in the adult asymptomatic population ranges from 2.4% to 24.3%. The large majority of pancreatic cystic lesions are discovered through incidental imaging, and it is estimated that 40% of cysts with no risk of carcinogenesis are operated on unnecessarily. More accurate classification methods, including risk stratification, are therefore needed earlier in the patient's diagnostic workup. Conventional diagnostic testing involves performing an endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) and then collecting and testing the cyst fluid through fine needle aspiration (FNA). In some advanced facilities, next generation sequencing (NGS) of cellular DNA may be performed to provide additional data. Although most facilities employ a combination of a range of conventional diagnostic methods, sensitivity, specificity, and accuracy remain insufficient, potentially exposing patients to misclassified cysts and unneeded surgical procedures.

About Digestive Disease Week

Digestive Disease Week (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW was an in-person and online meeting from May 3-6, 2025. The meeting showcases more than 5,600 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org.

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company that manufactures and sells Cellvizio, the real-time in vivo cellular imaging platform. This technology uniquely delivers in vivo cellular visualization which enables physicians to monitor the progression of disease over time, assess point-in-time reactions as they happen in real time, classify indeterminate areas of concern, and guide surgical interventions. The Cellvizio platform is used globally across a wide range of medical specialties and is making a transformative change in the way physicians diagnose and treat patients. For more information, visit www.maunakeatech.com.

