Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA-PME scheme eligible, "Median" or the "Company"), manufacturer of eyonis, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered Software as a Medical Device (SaMD) for early cancer diagnosis, and a globally leading provider of AI-based image analyses and central imaging services for oncology drug developers, announced today that the Company will participate in upcoming investor conferences in May and June 2025.

Forum Midcaps Gilbert Dupont

May 13, 2025 Paris, France

TP ICAP Midcap Annual Conference

May 15-16, 2025 Paris, France

Portzamparc Mid Small Caps Conference

June 18-19, 2025 Paris, France

Please get in touch through the respective conference booking systems, if you would like to request a one-on-one meeting with Median management at these events. Conferences are for institutional investors only.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering innovative software as a medical device and imaging services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to enhance the accuracy of early cancer diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings include iCRO, which provides medical image analysis and management in oncology trials, and eyonis, an AI/ML tech-based suite of software as a medical device (SaMD). Median empowers biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite the development of novel therapies. The French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is also eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information, visit www.mediantechnologies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250506543919/en/

Contacts:

MEDIAN TECHNOLOGIES

Emmanuelle Leygues

VP, Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com



Investors SEITOSEI ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 21 10 49 24

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com



U.S. media investors COHESION BUREAU

Chris Maggos

+41 79 367 6254

chris.maggos@cohesionbureau.com



Press ULYSSE COMMUNICATION

Bruno Arabian

+33 6 87 88 47 26

barabian@ulysse-communication.com

Nicolas Entz

+33 6 33 67 31 54

nentz@ulysse-communication.com