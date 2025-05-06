Regulatory News:

Aelis Farma (ISIN: FR0014007ZB4 Ticker: AELIS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of treatments for brain and peripheral diseases involving the CB1 receptor, informs its shareholders and the financial community that the Company's Combined General Meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 2 p.m., at 1 rue Lafaurie de Monbadon, 33000 Bordeaux

The notice of the meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions as well as the terms and conditions of participation and voting at the meeting, was posted on the website of the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" on April 18, 2025 (bulletin number 47).

Shareholders who are unable to attend the meeting in person, may exercise their voting rights remotely, before the general meeting:

either by sending a proxy to the Company,

or by voting by mail,

At this purpose, shareholders shall use the form available on www.aelisfarma.com in accordance with the procedures indicated in the notice of meeting published on April 18, 2025, in the BALO.

All documents relating to this General Meeting are available on request from the Company or can be consulted on the Company's website under the heading Investors General Meetings.

In accordance with the applicable legal and regulatory provisions:

any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the general meeting, request that the Company send him the documents provided for in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code. In the event of an express request, such documents may be sent by electronic means. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision by their authorized intermediary of a certificate of account registration;

any shareholder may consult the documents referred to in Articles L. 225-115 and R. 225-83 of the Commercial Code at the company's registered office.

Shareholders wishing to follow the meeting but unable to attend in person are invited to connect via the following link: click here.

This live webcast will only be in French and will not allow remote voting or questions.

A recording of the Meeting will be available on the Company's website (www.aelisfarma.com) no later than seven (7) business days after the date of the Meeting.

About AELIS FARMA

Founded in Bordeaux in 2013, Aelis Farma is a biopharmaceutical company that is developing a new class of drugs, the Signaling Specific inhibitors of the CB1 receptor of the endocannabinoid system (CB1-SSi). CB1-SSi have been developed by Aelis Farma based on the discovery of a natural regulatory mechanism of CB1 hyperactivity made by the team led by Dr Pier Vincenzo Piazza, the Company's CEO, when he was the director of the Neurocentre Magendie of INSERM in Bordeaux. By mimicking this natural mechanism, CB1-SSi appear to selectively inhibit the disease-related activity of the CB1 receptor without disrupting its normal physiological activity. CB1-SSi have consequently the potential to provide new safe treatments for several brain and peripheral organ diseases.

Aelis Farma currently has two first-in-class clinical-stage drug candidates. AEF0117 for the treatment of cannabis use disorders (CUD), that has shown to be able to decrease cannabis use across two studies. AEF0217 for cognitive disorders, which has shown in a Phase 1/2 to be safe and able to improve adaptive behaviour in young adults with Down syndrome (Trisomy 21). The clinical results obtained with these 2 molecules have confirmed the pharmacological activity of CB1-SSi in humans. The Company also has a portfolio of new innovative CB1-SSi for the treatment of other disorders associated with a dysregulation of the activity of the CB1 receptor, including diseases involving peripheral organs, such as obesity and related metabolic conditions. The different drugs developed by the company belong to the same general pharmacological class, the CB1-SSi, but have distinct functional effects allowing to target different types of dysregulations of the CB1 receptor and guaranteeing that the different compounds are not substitutable one with the others.

Aelis Farma draws on the talents of more than 25 highly qualified employees.

For more information, visit www.aelisfarma.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

ISIN: FR0014007ZB4

Ticker: AELIS

B Compartment of Euronext Paris

Disclaimer

Forward-looking statements

Some information contained in this press release is forward-looking statements, not historical data. These forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions about Aelis Farma's current and future strategy and the environment in which Aelis Farma operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results or other events, to differ materially from those described or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those set out and described in detail in Chapter 3 "Risk Factors" of Aelis Farma's Universal Registration Document approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers on April 28, 2025, under number D.25-0314.

These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release and Aelis Farma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any updates or corrections to the forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any change in expectations or events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such forward-looking statement is based. Forward-looking information and statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond Aelis Farma's control. Actual results could differ materially from those described in, or implied or projected by, forward-looking information and statements.

Contacts:

AELIS FARMA

Pier Vincenzo Piazza

Chief Executive Officer

contact@aelisfarma.com

NewCap

Dusan Oresansky Aurélie Manavarere

Investor Relations

aelis@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 94 92

NewCap

Arthur Rouillé

Media Relations

aelis@newcap.eu

+33 1 44 71 00 15