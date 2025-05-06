LHYFE: Disclosure of the number of shares and the total number of voting rights as of 30 April 2025

Nantes (France) - 6 May 2025 - 6.00 pm - Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, informs to the total number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital as of 30 April 2025, in compliance with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF).
|Date
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|2025/04/30
|47,970,348
|Theoretical
voting rights
|80,906,280
|Exercisable
voting rights1
|80,803,788
1 Total number of voting rights attached to shares - shares without voting rights. As of 30 April 2025, 102,492 shares were held in treasury by the company and therefore without voting rights.
About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.
In 2023, it inaugurated two new sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 201 staff at the end of December 2024. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com
Contacts
|Lhyfe - Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com
|Lhyfe - Financial press relations
ACTUS
Anne-Charlotte Dudicourt
+33 (0)6 24 03 26 52
acdudicourt@actus.fr
|Lhyfe - Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mplylpprapzGlmyaZJVuaGdomWZikpWal2Wbx5NwYsiXbW1llJqXbpqaZnJimmdt
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91527-2025.04.30-lhyfe-cp-actions-ddv-30042025-en.pdf
© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free