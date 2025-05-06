Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta's ALICE Receptionist Recognized by Security Today

Advanced Security Solution Named in The Govies Government Security Awards

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its ALICE Receptionist solution has earned an award in Security Today's The Govies in the Visitor Management category.

ALICE Receptionist provides a self-service visitor management solution that minimizes the need for personnel at front desks or lobby areas. Its AI avatar greets and directs visitors, civilians, jurors and others entering agencies, offering a personalized and welcoming experience. ALICE enables real-time communication through two-way video or audio calls between visitors and remote staff, ensuring connectivity even when employees are not physically present.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Security Today for ALICE Receptionist, a solution poised to significantly impact the security industry by enhancing visitor management and overall security protocols," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. "This innovative security solution enhances overall employee productivity and optimizes resource allocation through advanced automation capabilities. ALICE modernizes today's office environment by reducing the need for traditional receptionist roles, thereby lowering staffing costs and enabling government offices to allocate resources more efficiently."

Launched in 2009, The Govies honor outstanding government security products in a variety of categories, including artificial intelligence, security and risk intelligence and video surveillance cameras. Twenty companies across 27 categories were recognized this year for their innovative products and solutions.

"A virtual technology like ALICE has the potential to transform workplace security and significantly enhance how businesses interact with their clients, customers and partners," said Ralph C. Jensen, Publisher of Security Today. "As a two-time winner in The Govies award program, Konica Minolta continues to impress us with their innovation and dedication to advancing security in the government sector. Congratulations to them on this well-deserved recognition."

Learn more about ALICE Receptionist here.

