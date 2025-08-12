Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta Retains 'Leader' Status in Quocirca's Print Security Market Report

Holds Position for Fourth Consecutive Year

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 12, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is proud to announce it has retained its position as a 'Leader' in Quocirca's 2025 latest assessment of the print security market for a fourth consecutive year. The global market insight and research firm which specializes in the convergence of print and digital technologies in the future workplace, recognizes how Konica Minolta 'retains a keen focus on enhancing print and endpoint security across three pillars - device-level resilience, managed security services and workflow automation - aligned to support zero trust environments and evolving compliance demands.'

AI-Driven Threats Redefine Print Security Priorities

Published in July, Quocirca's Print Security Landscape 2025 report includes an industry survey conducted among 400 IT decision-makers involved in the print infrastructure in their organizations. The report highlights the growing sophistication of threats targeting corporate print infrastructure, especially with the rise in use of AI-powered devices. It is therefore no surprise that 40 percent of respondents are concerned about the risks posed by AI, and 86 percent say it's important for vendors to use AI and machine learning to detect potential security threats and cyber-attacks.

Mixed Fleets and Legacy Devices Drive Up Breach Costs

A total of 56 percent of companies report a data security breach in connection with printing, with mixed printer fleets and older printing devices posing a major security risk. The average cost of print-related data loss in companies operating printer fleets from multiple vendors was $1,237,580 USD, and $832,170 USD for those with standardized fleets. Unlike modern MFPs, which are equipped with advanced security features, older 'legacy' print devices do not have robust embedded security features, making them more vulnerable. Integrating older devices into modern, centralized security management platforms is also often difficult or even impossible.

Fragmented Authentication Methods as a Risk

Quocirca also found that there is a wide range of authentication methods and identifies this diverse and fragmented approach as a potential security vulnerability.

Private Printing Environments Pose Additional Risks

Private printing environments are another major security vulnerability. A total of 53 percent of respondents stated that unauthorized persons had accessed documents in a private setting. And while large companies (27%) cite lost IT time spent dealing with the problem as the biggest disadvantage of data loss, the biggest consequence for SMEs is the disruption to business continuity (28%).

According to Quocirca, improving print security posture therefore 'requires a multi-layered approach - prioritizing standardized, secure print infrastructure, implementing robust identity and access management frameworks including mandatory authentication across all devices, and deploying solutions that prevent sensitive document printing in unsecured home environments.'

Konica Minolta Recognized for Multi-Layered Security Approach

Quocirca's report acknowledges how Konica Minolta's 'multi-layered approach to security helps businesses of all sizes reduce risk, ensure compliance and future-proof their print infrastructure within broader information security strategies.'

The report states, 'Konica Minolta continues to invest across all areas of its security portfolio - recent examples include developments in authentication, secure firmware delivery, and the Konica Minolta MarketPlace for cloud-based print and scan solutions. Its commitment to ongoing investment in resources and development reinforces its long-term roadmap around secure digital transformation.'

Leveraging AI and Automation for Enhanced Threat Detection

Konica Minolta is ideally positioned in this regard with AI. 'Machine learning and automation are embedded across Konica Minolta's bizhub One i-Series MFPs, Shield Guard cloud platform and bizhub SECURE offering to accelerate detection, reduce response time and lower risk exposure.' 'The latest models feature improved SIEM integration, brute-force password attack detection and flexible anti-virus configurations - aligning with modern enterprise cybersecurity standards.'

Strong Authentication Capabilities Support Compliance

Quocirca cites Konica Minolta's multi-factor authentication support as a strength. 'Embedded PKI support for smartcard (CAC/PIV) authentication and MFA support enables organizations to centrally manage authentication policies, enforce secure print release and ensure compliance with data protection regulations - while providing a seamless, user-friendly experience across the print environment.'

Enabling Secure Hybrid Work Environments

Quocirca mentions 'another key focus area is enabling a secure, seamless and efficient printing experience for users working from various locations,' It also highlights Konica Minolta's Shield Guard platform as a strength, which offers 'capabilities including fleet-wide visibility, automated policy remediation and support for advanced password management workflows [that] are critical for scaling secure print environments across hybrid workplaces.'

"We're honored to be recognized once again as a Leader in Quocirca's Print Security Landscape report," said Chris Bilello, Vice President, Business Solutions Development, Konica Minolta. "This acknowledgment reflects our unwavering commitment to helping organizations navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape. With a proven history of delivering secure, intelligent print solutions - often outperforming industry benchmarks - we embed AI-driven threat detection, robust authentication, and secure cloud-based workflows into our offerings. This empowers our customers to safeguard their print environments and support zero trust strategies with confidence."

Visit Konica Minolta online to download an excerpt of the report.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

# # # # #

Konica Minolta Contact

Maggie Grande

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

pr@kmbs.konicaminolta.us

+1 551-500-2659

SOURCE: Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/konica-minolta-retains-leader-status-in-quocircas-print-security-1059643