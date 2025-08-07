Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.: Konica Minolta's BlueIrisIQ Redefines the Digital Experience with Launch of New Website

RAMSEY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / August 7, 2025 / Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced the launch of www.BlueIrisIQ.com, a newly reimagined website designed to deliver a smarter, more intuitive digital experience for customers engaging with its newest division: BlueIrisIQ. With a modern interface that prioritizes simplicity and usability, the site makes it easier than ever to explore industry leading intelligent solutions that transform data into actionable insights.

From its clean layout to its responsive design, BlueIrisIQ.com was built with the user in mind. The site serves as a centralized hub for discovering how the division helps organizations overcome data complexity, streamline operations and unlock new business potential. Visitors can access comprehensive solution overviews, customer success stories and curated industry insights - all designed to support smarter business decisions and improved operational efficiency in a digital-first world.

"The launch of BlueIrisIQ.com establishes a new standard for digital engagement with our prospective customers," said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. "It serves as a strategic resource that showcases the transformative impact of BlueIrisIQ in empowering organizations to drive strategic decision-making, operational agility and measurable results through a platform designed with clarity and customer experience at its core."

Meg Fleming, Vice President and General Manager of BlueIrisIQ, added, "The website is designed to reflect the intelligence and responsiveness of our solutions. It's a gateway to insight-led strategy and optimized processes, enabling visitors to connect with our capabilities through a sleek, intuitive interface that mirrors the innovation we bring to data-driven transformation."

Visit www.BlueIrisIQ.com to explore how BlueIrisIQ is turning data into intelligence that drives results. Follow BlueIrisIQ on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, and X for the latest updates and insights.

About BlueIrisIQ

BlueIrisIQ, A Konica Minolta Division, transforms data chaos into strategic intelligence. Formerly Konica Minolta's acclaimed Intelligent Information Management (IIM) practice, its team of over 200 certified professionals empowers organizations to make smarter, faster decisions by turning complex information challenges into strategic advantages.

The division provides end-to-end solutions-from intelligent automation to content management-using a platform-agnostic approach. By leveraging industry-leading partners, BlueIrisIQ architects the best solution for each client's unique business needs. The division serves a wide range of industries where data security and compliance are critical, with particularly deep expertise in sectors like the Public Sector, Insurance, and Financial Services. In every engagement, the focus is on delivering one thing: measurable business outcomes. Stay in touch with BlueIrisIQ online and via its social media channels: Facebook, LinkedIn, X and Instagram.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started more than 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. 2025 marks Konica Minolta's 20th anniversary in production print, for which it celebrates "20 Years of Excellence, Innovation and Impact," and continues to lead the way in digital commercial printing. This year also commemorates 20 years of Konica Minolta's bizhub brand. Over the past two decades, the bizhub series has revolutionized office technology and redefined how businesses operate. It has continuously evolved to meet the needs of modern workplaces, fueled by advances in technology and a commitment to innovation. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list, included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for eighteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow it on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and X.

