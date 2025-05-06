Raketech Extends Casumba Earnout Payment Period to March 2028 and Removes Option to Settle in Shares

TRIQ I-IMSIDA IL-GZIRA, MT / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Raketech (STO:RAKE) - Raketech Group Holding Plc ("Raketech" or "the Company") today announces that it has reached an agreement to extend the earnout payment period related to the acquisition of Casumba Media Ltd. The final earnout payment of EUR 20.6 million, originally due in September 2026, will now be payable up until March 2028. The option to settle part of the remaining earnout in Raketech shares has been removed, with the remaining payments to be made in cash.

Key Highlights: The earnout payment period for the Casumba acquisition has been extended to March 2028

The option to settle part of the final earnout payment in Raketech shares has been removed; the remaining earnout will be settled in cash

Beginning Q3 2025, Raketech has committed to make partial instalments on a quarterly basis, based on a proportion of Raketech' s Free Cash Flow

Interest accrues at a rate of 5% + EURIBOR until September 2026, and thereafter at 6% + EURIBOR until actual payment is made

The adjustment supports the Company's objective to maintain a sound financial position Strategic Rationale:

The extension of the earnout payment period and the removal of the share settlement option reflect Raketech' s commitment to financial discipline and shareholder alignment. While the Company remains focused on settling the earnout at the earliest suitable time, the revised structure introduces greater flexibility in capital allocation.

For more information, please contact: investor@raketech.com

About Raketech Group Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering comparison services for sports and gaming, online guides, communities, and social media products. Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with ticker RAKE. Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ) is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

This information is information that Raketech is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-05-06 19:35 CEST.

Attachments Raketech Extends Casumba Earnout Payment Period to March 2028 and Removes Option to Settle in Shares

SOURCE: Raketech

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/raketech-extends-casumba-earnout-payment-period-to-march-2028-and-removes-opti-1024251