BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - UBS Group AG (UBS) and General Atlantic have announced a strategic partnership to expand access to private credit opportunities for both borrowers and investing clients.This collaboration formalizes a longstanding relationship and aims to create a strong private credit platform by merging UBS's advisory and investment banking origination strengths with General Atlantic Credit's (GA Credit) deep global sourcing capabilities and private credit expertise.By combining UBS's global client relationships and capital markets experience with General Atlantic's sector reach and investment leadership, the partnership is positioned to deliver a wide range of direct lending and credit solutions across markets.General Atlantic CEO Bill Ford stated that the partnership brings together both firms' complementary strengths and cultures to scale a leading private credit platform and unlock high-potential opportunities for clients.UBS CEO Sergio P. Ermotti added that the collaboration is driven by a shared focus on client-centricity and will leverage both companies' capabilities across private credit, capital markets, and asset management to deliver innovative financial solutions.