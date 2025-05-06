WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $44 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $20 million, or $0.20 per share, last year.Excluding items, Teradata Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $0.66 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 10.1% to $418 million from $465 million last year.Teradata Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $44 Mln. vs. $20 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.45 vs. $0.20 last year. -Revenue: $418 Mln vs. $465 Mln last year.: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.37 to $0.41 Full year EPS guidance: $2.15 to $2.25Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX