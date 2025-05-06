The Eastern Company Reports First Quarter 2025 Results

Net sales from continuing operations of $63.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $4.6 million, and Earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.31

Completed sale of Big 3 Mold's ISBM business unit on April 30, 2025

Revamped Big 3 Precision's geographic footprint for improved focus, production and cost-efficiency

Completed 200,000-share repurchase program; new 400,000 share buyback program authorized by Board

SHELTON, CT / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / The Eastern Company ("Eastern" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:EML), an industrial manufacturer of engineered solutions serving commercial transportation, logistics, and other industrial markets, today announced the results of operations for the first fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2025.

Chief Executive Officer Ryan Schroeder commented, "The first quarter was a period of significant change for Eastern as the Company's new leadership team began implementing its business plans and taking a wide variety of steps to bolster sales, reduce costs and improve the operating efficiency of our businesses. More recently, on April 30, 2025, we completed the sale of Eastern's Big 3 Mold's ISBM business unit, one of three separate units within Big 3 Mold. In addition, we have been making steady progress in revamping the footprint of Big 3 Precision, including transitioning its engineering and prototyping from Dearborn, MI to a smaller and dedicated location in Sterling Heights, MI, and consolidating its production activities into Big 3 Precision's existing Centralia, IL facility, This process, which we expect to have a significant positive impact on Big 3's operating costs, will be completed during the second quarter of 2025.

"Today's macro-economic environment is challenging, particularly in the heavy-duty truck market, which negatively impacted our Q1 results and the size of our backlog at quarter-end. We are staying nimble to mitigate the effect of changing dynamics on Eastern's portfolio of businesses and are regularly updating our operating plans with a focus on margin protection. We are reinvigorating Eastern's traditional entrepreneurial spirit as we are developing product road maps for our businesses and staying focused on streamlined operations.

"While the current environment is difficult, we believe it offers opportunities for several of our businesses to increase market share from competitors with less efficient cost structures, less diversified supply bases or less robust balance sheets. Given Eastern's strong balance sheet and favorable leverage position, we are actively looking for acquisition targets that fit our size and strategic criteria."

Mr. Mitarotonda, Chairman of the Board commented, "We are pleased with the progress our new leadership team has been making, which we believe will position Eastern to execute faster and more effectively in today's ever-changing markets. Our new share repurchase program -- which, at 400,000 shares, is double the size of the buyback program just completed -- illustrates our Board of Directors' confidence in the intrinsic value of Eastern's business and our prospects for the future."

Eastern's new share repurchase program extends from May 2025 to May 2030. Purchases may be made from time to time at management's discretion. The program permits shares to be repurchased in a variety of methods, including open market purchases, accelerated share repurchases, or other privately negotiated transactions. The share repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

The following analysis excludes discontinued operations.

Net sales in the first quarter of 2025 decreased 2% to $63.3 million from $64.6 million in the first quarter of 2024. Sales decreases were primarily due to decreased sales of truck mirror assemblies and truck accessories offset by increased sales of returnable transport packaging products.

Gross margin as a percentage of net sales for the first quarter of 2025 was 22.4% compared to 23.9% in the prior-year first quarter. The decrease was due to higher raw material costs partially offset by price increases.

Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased $0.8 million, or 8%, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter of 2024 due to lower payroll-related expenses of $0.5 million offset by higher sales commissions of $0.4 million and $0.7 million of other reductions. As a percentage of net sales, selling and administrative costs were 15.6% for the first quarter of 2025 compared to 16.5% for the corresponding period in 2024.

Net income from continuing operations for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $1.9 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $ 2.0 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $2.1 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, for the comparable period in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (a non-GAAP measure) for the first quarter of fiscal 2025 was $4.6 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $4.8 million for the comparable 2024 period. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below and the reconciliation table accompanying this release.

During the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased 50,587 shares of common stock under its share repurchase program authorized in August 2023. As of March 29, 2025, that share repurchase program had been completed. On April 30, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a new share repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to 400,000 shares of its common stock through May 2030. Under the share repurchase program, the Company may repurchase shares in the open market and may also enter into structured repurchase agreements with third parties.

About The Eastern Company

The Eastern Company manages industrial businesses that design, manufacture and sell engineered solutions to markets. Eastern's businesses operate in industries that offer long-term macroeconomic growth opportunities. The Company operates from locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Taiwan, and China. More information on the Company can be found at www.easterncompany.com.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "would," "should," "could," "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "continue," "plan," "potential," "opportunities," or similar terms or variations of those terms or the negative of those terms. There are many factors that affect the Company's business and the results of its operations and that may cause the actual results of operations in future periods to differ materially from those currently expected or anticipated. These factors include:

the impact of higher raw material and component costs and cost inflation, supply chain disruptions and shortages, particularly with respect to steel, plastics, scrap iron, zinc, copper, and electronic components;

delays in delivery of our products to our customers;

the impact of global economic conditions and rising interest rates, and more specifically conditions in the automotive, construction, aerospace, energy, oil and gas, transportation, electronic, and general industrial markets, including the impact, length and degree of economic downturns on the customers and markets we serve and demand for our products, reductions in production levels, the availability, terms and cost of financing, including borrowings under credit arrangements or agreements, the potential impact of bank failures on our ability to access financing or capital markets, and the impact of market conditions on pension plan funded status;

restrictions on operating flexibility imposed by the agreement governing our credit facility;

risks associated with doing business overseas, including fluctuations in exchange rates and the inability to repatriate foreign cash, the impact on cost structure and on economic conditions as a result of actual and threatened increases in trade tariffs and the impact of political, economic, and social instability;

the inability to achieve the savings expected from global sourcing of materials;

lower-cost competition;

our ability to design, introduce and sell new or updated products and related components;

market acceptance of our products;

the inability to attain expected benefits from acquisitions or the inability to effectively integrate acquired businesses and achieve expected synergies;

costs and liabilities associated with environmental compliance;

the impact of climate change, natural disasters, geopolitical events and elections, including a change in administration from the upcoming U.S. presidential election, and public health crises, including pandemics (such as COVID-19) and epidemics, and any related Company or government policies or actions;

military conflict (including the Russia/Ukraine conflict, the conflict in the Middle East, the possible expansion of such conflicts and geopolitical consequences) or terrorist threats and the possible responses by the U.S. and foreign governments;

failure to protect our intellectual property;

cyberattacks; and

materially adverse or unanticipated legal judgments, fines, penalties, or settlements.

The Company is also subject to other risks identified and discussed in this Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, in Part I, Item 1A, Risk Factors, and in Part II, Item 7, Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, of the 2024 Form 10-K, and that may be identified from time to time in our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Although the Company believes it has an appropriate business strategy and the resources necessary for its operations, future revenue and margin trends cannot be reliably predicted, and the Company may alter its business strategies to address changing conditions. Also, the Company makes estimates and assumptions that may materially affect reported amounts and disclosures. These relate to valuation allowances for accounts receivable and excess and obsolete inventories, accruals for pensions and other postretirement benefits (including forecasted future cost increases and returns on plan assets), provisions for depreciation (estimating useful lives), uncertain tax positions, and, on occasion, accruals for contingent losses. The Company undertakes no obligation to update, alter, or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures we provide in this report should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

To supplement the consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, we have presented Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations, Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations and Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations, which are considered non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented may differ from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures presented by other companies, and other companies may not define these non-GAAP financial measures in the same way. These measures are not substitutes for their comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, such as net sales, net income from continuing operations, diluted earnings per share from continuing operations, or other measures prescribed by U.S. GAAP, and there are limitations to using non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations is defined as net income from continuing operations excluding, when incurred, gains or losses that we do not believe reflect our ongoing operations, including, for example, the impacts of impairment losses, gains/losses on the sale of subsidiaries, property and facilities, transaction expenses primarily relating to acquisitions and divestitures, factory start-up costs, factory relocation expenses, executive severance, and restructuring costs. Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations is a tool that can assist management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis across periods by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our underlying operating performance.

Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations is defined as earnings per share from continuing operations excluding, when incurred, certain per share gains or losses that we do not believe reflect our ongoing operations, including, for example, the impacts of impairment losses, gains/losses on the sale of subsidiaries, property and facilities, transaction expenses primarily relating to acquisitions and divestitures, factory start-up costs, factory relocation expenses, executive severance, and restructuring costs. We believe that Adjusted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations provides important comparability of underlying operational results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis from period to period.

Adjusted EBITDA from Operations is defined as net income from continuing operations before interest expense, provision for income taxes, and depreciation and amortization and excluding, when incurred, the impacts of certain losses or gains that we do not believe reflect our ongoing operations, including, for example, impairment losses, gains/losses on sale of subsidiaries, property and facilities, transaction expenses primarily relating to acquisitions and divestitures, factory start-up costs, factory relocation expenses, executive severance, and restructuring expenses. Adjusted EBITDA from Operations is a tool that can assist management and investors in comparing our performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes do not directly reflect our underlying operations.

Management uses such measures to evaluate performance period over period, to analyze the underlying trends in our business, to assess our performance relative to our competitors, and to establish operational goals and forecasts that are used in allocating resources. These financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a replacement for, U.S. GAAP financial measures.

We believe that presenting non-GAAP financial measures in addition to U.S. GAAP financial measures provides investors greater transparency to the information used by our management for its financial and operational decision-making. We further believe that providing this information better enables our investors to understand our operating performance and to evaluate the methodology used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 March 30, 2024 Net sales $ 63,312,774 $ 64,624,238 Cost of products sold (49,125,302 ) (49,170,711 ) Gross margin 14,187,472 15,453,527 Product development expense (1,109,186 ) (1,359,797 ) Selling and administrative expenses (9,847,121 ) (10,683,652 ) Operating profit 3,231,165 3,410,078 Interest expense (617,470 ) (676,028 ) Other (expense) income (199,705 ) 9,996 Income before income taxes from continuing operations 2,413,990 2,744,046 Income tax expense (507,179 ) (608,629 ) Net income from continuing operations $ 1,906,811 $ 2,135,417 Discontinued Operations (see note B) Income (Loss) from operations of discontinued unit $ 46,687 $ (241,382 ) Income tax benefit (expense) (9,809 ) 53,537 Income (Loss) on discontinued operations $ 36,878 $ (187,845 ) Net Income $ 1,943,689 $ 1,947,572 Earnings per share from continuing operations: Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.34 Earnings (Loss) per share from discontinued operations: Basic $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) Diluted $ 0.01 $ (0.03 ) Total earnings per share: Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.31 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.31 Cash dividends per share: $ 0.11 $ 0.11

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 29, 2025 December 28, 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 7,902,956 $ 14,010,388 Marketable Securities 2,333,000 2,051,301 Accounts receivable, less allowances: 2025 - $535,583; 2024 - $530,560 33,489,814 35,515,632 Inventories 55,360,286 55,209,598 Current portion of notes receivable 19,621 286,287 Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,172,486 3,477,717 Current assets held for sale 6,346,332 5,071,828 Total Current Assets 109,624,495 115,622,751 Property, Plant and Equipment 57,319,191 56,320,688 Accumulated depreciation (29,642,523 ) (28,810,628 ) Property, Plant and Equipment, Net 27,676,668 27,510,060 Goodwill 58,615,176 58,509,384 Trademarks 3,769,036 3,946,455 Patents and other intangibles net of accumulated amortization 8,357,673 8,765,612 Long term notes receivable, less current portion 114,223 162,102 Deferred income taxes 6,207,128 6,611,518 Right of use assets 17,965,279 14,180,865 Total Other Assets 95,028,515 92,175,936 TOTAL ASSETS $ 232,329,678 $ 235,308,747

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

March 29, 2025 December 28, 2024 (unaudited) LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities Accounts payable $ 20,432,183 $ 19,650,970 Accrued compensation 4,158,549 5,478,581 Other accrued expenses 3,732,614 9,577,019 Current portion of operating lease liability 3,840,835 3,072,668 Current portion of finance lease liability 757,403 761,669 Current portion of long-term debt 3,978,246 3,603,935 Other current liabilities 308,204 505,376 Current liabilities held for sale 2,368,166 2,144,573 Total Current Liabilities 39,576,200 44,794,791 Other long-term liabilities 550,099 546,395 Operating lease liability, less current portion 14,119,143 11,108,197 Finance lease liability, less current portion 2,929,287 3,052,073 Long-term debt, less current portion 37,553,030 38,640,576 Accrued postretirement benefits 409,404 410,476 Accrued pension cost 16,192,871 16,064,840 Total Liabilities 111,330,034 114,617,348 Shareholders' Equity Voting Preferred Stock, no par value: Authorized and unissued: 1,000,000 shares Nonvoting Preferred Stock, no par value: Authorized and unissued: 1,000,000 shares Common Stock, no par value, Authorized: 50,000,000 shares 35,419,931 35,443,009 Issued: 9,156,500 shares as of 2025 and 9,146,996 shares as of 2024 Outstanding: 6,122,055 shares as of 2025 and 6,163,138 shares as of 2024 Treasury Stock: 3,034,445 shares as of 2025 and 2,983,858 shares as of 2024 (27,739,112 ) (26,338,309 ) Retained earnings 134,159,324 133,545,670 Accumulated other comprehensive loss: Foreign currency translation (1,561,015 ) (2,276,590 ) Unrealized gain on foreign currency swap, net of tax (308,204 ) (505,376 ) Unrecognized net pension and postretirement benefit costs, net of tax (18,971,280 ) (19,177,005 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (20,840,499 ) (21,958,971 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 120,999,644 120,691,399 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 232,329,678 $ 235,308,747

THE EASTERN COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 March 30, 2024 Operating Activities Net income $ 1,943,689 $ 1,947,572 Less: Income (Loss) from discontinued operations 36,878 (187,845 ) Income from continuing operations $ 1,906,811 $ 2,135,417 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,513,054 1,876,125 Acquisition related expenses 21,039 - Reduction in carrying amount of ROU assets 3,784,982 (775,502 ) Unrecognized pension and postretirement (benefit) expense (13,898 ) 445,218 Loss on sale of equipment and other assets - 37,330 Provision for doubtful accounts 11,000 (23,000 ) Stock compensation (benefit) expense (23,078 ) 513,737 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 2,015,269 (6,383,857 ) Inventories (137,403 ) 3,262,289 Prepaid expenses and other (695,563 ) (8,763 ) Other assets 171,271 21,711 Accounts payable 560,951 2,278,476 Accrued compensation (1,256,224 ) (803,709 ) Change in operating lease liability (3,784,982 ) 775,502 Other accrued expenses (5,921,413 ) (568,247 ) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (1,848,184 ) 2,782,727 Investing Activities Marketable securities (309,385 ) (999,960 ) Acquisition (421,039 ) - Payments received from notes receivable 14,545 - Proceeds from sale of equipment - 18,000 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment (849,396 ) (1,711,560 ) Net cash used in investing activities (1,565,275 ) (2,693,520 ) Financing Activities Payments on short term borrowings (revolver) - (7,662 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (750,000 ) (792,467 ) Financing leases, net (126,990 ) (26,618 ) Purchase common stock for treasury (1,400,804 ) (234,800 ) Dividends paid (675,053 ) (683,065 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,952,847 ) (1,744,612 ) Discontinued Operations Cash provided by operating activities 389,947 803,130 Cash used in investing activities - (65,395 ) Cash used in financing activities (6,347 ) (4,619 ) Cash provided by discontinued operations 383,600 733,116 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 218,620 (20,720 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents (5,764,086 ) (943,009 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 14,843,530 8,299,453 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1 $ 9,079,444 $ 7,356,444 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest $ 671,762 $ 831,462 Income taxes 427,318 230,523 Non-cash investing and financing activities Right of use asset 3,784,982 (715,323 ) Lease liability 224,769 215,690

1 includes cash from assets held for sale of $1.2 million as of March 29, 2025 and $0.4 million as of March 30, 2024

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted Net Income from Continuing Operations and Adjusted Earnings per Share from Continuing Operations Calculation

For the Three Months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024

($000's)

Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 March 30, 2024 Net income from continuing operations as reported per generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) $ 1,907 $ 2,135 Earnings per share from continuing operations as reported under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP): Basic $ 0.31 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.31 $ 0.34 Adjustments: Restructuring (a) 65 - Non-GAAP tax impact of adjustments (1) (14 ) - Total adjustments (Non-GAAP) 51 - Adjusted net income from continuing operations (Non-GAAP) $ 1,958 $ 2,135 Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations (Non-GAAP): Basic $ 0.32 $ 0.34 Diluted $ 0.32 $ 0.34

(1) We estimate the tax effect of the items identified to determine a non-GAAP annual effective tax rate applied to the pre-tax amount in order to calculate the non-GAAP provision for income taxes

(a) consists of personnel related and facility costs

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA Calculation

For the Three Months ended March 29, 2025 and March 30, 2024

($000's)

Three Months Ended March 29, 2025 March 30, 2024 Net income from continuing operations as reported per generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) $ 1,907 $ 2,135 Interest expense 618 676 Provision for income taxes 507 608 Depreciation and amortization 1,519 1,368 Restructuring (a) 65 - Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 4,616 $ 4,787 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations as reported per generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) $ 37 $ (188 ) Interest expense 154 169 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 10 (53 ) Depreciation and amortization - 530 Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations (non-GAAP) $ 201 $ 458 Net income as reported per generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) $ 1,944 $ 1,947 Interest expense 772 845 Provision for income taxes 517 555 Depreciation and amortization 1,519 1,898 Restructuring (a) 65 - Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 4,817 $ 5,245 (a) consists of personnel related and facility costs

