OKLAHOMA CITY (dpa-AFX) - Devon Energy Corp. (DVN) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at $494 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $596 million, or $0.94 per share, last year.Excluding items, Devon Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $779 million or $1.21 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 23.8% to $4.452 billion from $3.596 billion last year.Devon Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $494 Mln. vs. $596 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $0.94 last year. -Revenue: $4.452 Bln vs. $3.596 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX