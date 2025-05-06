Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Highlights VTEM Survey Results Identifying New Drill Targets at South Contact Zone, Minnesota

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48,WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to provide initial results from its VTEM geophysical survey over the Titac property, part of the South Contact Zone Project. Initial review indicates that the Oxide Ultramafic Intrusions that host the titanium resource (46.6 Mt at 15% TiO2) at Titac South and the known titanium and copper mineralization at Titac North are clearly defined by magnetic highs (Figure 1). During this survey, five additional magnetic highs have been identified as having very strong potential as drill targets for similar titanium-vanadium and copper mineralization.

Message from David Suda, CEO:

"The initial results of the VTEM survey at Titac are very encouraging, particularly amidst the backdrop of positive announcements for the future of mining in the USA and Minnesota. We are pleased that the neighbouring NewRange project called NorthMet has been added to the FAST-41 Transparency Projects list which sets an expedited permitting schedule for the listed mining projects. At our South Contact Zone, approximately 45km from NewRange NorthMet property, Green Bridge has now outlined a significant number of magnetic anomalies that appear similar in their geophysical signature to the titanium resource previously delineated (please see press release dated October 3, 2024, and technical report entitled "TECHNICAL REPORT AND MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE FOR THE SOUTH CONTACT ZONE PROJECT, ST LOUIS COUNTY, MINNESOTA, USA" ("Technical Report"), a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca). While the initial plan is to conduct infill at Titac South and continue development at Titac North, it is exciting to have district scale ground to explore with excellent potential. "

HIGHLIGHTS:

Fivenewly identified drill target areas in addition to four already drilled.

Southern anomalies in the Vekst area were historically drilled and have potential for titanium and vanadium mineralization but were not assayed for these metals. Historic drilling included intercepts of up to 0.3% copper - follow up necessary.

Two anomalies in the southeast are intriguing and warrant follow up exploration tests.

The Titac East prospect has a strong magnetic anomaly associated and is high on the list for exploration drilling.

An additional two magnetic anomalies due south and southwest of the Titac South resource offer an opportunity to grow the resource in those directions.

Up to 2.7% chalcopyrite has been documented within the OUI's which could prove to be a significant source of copper of mineralization within the Titac property.1

Overall, the Company is encouraged by these results and the prospectivity throughout the Titac property. Currently, the Company holds permits to drill within the Titac South and Titac North areas, with a goal of expanding the titanium resource at Titac South and producing a maiden resource for Titac North.

Figure 1. Map showing the Titac property with the VTEM results. The red polygons enclose the interpreted magnetic highs. Brief statistics of each prospect are provided.

References:

1 Dufresne, M.B., Turner, A.J., Fallon, C.T., Bohm, C. 2024. Technical Report and Mineral Resources Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St Louis County, Minnesota, USA". Apex Geoscience. Green Bridge Metals Corp. September 18.2026.

All scientific and technical information, and written disclosure in this news release has been prepared by, or approved by Ajeet Milliard, Ph.D., CPG, Chief Geologist for Green Bridge Metals and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and dta verification processes and procedures, please see the Tecncial Report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Additionally, the Company announces, further to its news release dated February 4, 2025, November 1, 2024, September 19, 2024, June 19, 2024 and March 14, 2024, that it has extended its engagement of MIC Market Information & Content Publishing (business address: Gerhart-Hauptmann-Str. 49B, 51379 Leverkusen, Germany; email: contact@micpublishing.de; telephone: +49 2171-7766628; and website: www.micpublishing.de ("MIC") for the provision of a range of online marketing services encompassing campaign creation, production of marketing materials, as well as research and analytics (the "Services"). The Services are expected to commence immediately and continue for a period of six months, or until budget exhaustion; provided, however, that the Services may be extended or shortened at the discretion of the Company depending on, among other things, the efficacy of the Services. The Company has agreed to pay to MIC EUR375,000 in consideration for the extension of Services. The Company has not provided any securities to MIC or its principals as compensation for the Services. The Services will occur via digital channels Google Ads and native advertising.

