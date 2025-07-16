Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Reports Significant Disseminated and High-Grade Copper - Nickel Mineralization from Previously Unsampled Core at the Skibo Prospect

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN:A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results from a core sampling campaign at the Skibo prospect ("Skibo"), located within the Company's south contact zone properties along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota (the "South Contact Zone Properties"). The core sampling results include intercepts of 0.28% Cu and 0.15% Ni, over 153 meters (m) to include 3.1m at 1.6% Cu, 0.4% Ni, and 18.3 parts per million (ppm) Platinum Group Elements (PGE) (Figure 1) (Table 1). These new assay results from Skibo demonstrate the potential for both bulk tonnage and high-grade copper nickel systems to exist at Skibo. In addition, significant PGE and Cobalt mineralization was encountered in the unsampled drill core pointing to the potential for valuable by-products in the mineralized system. The initial results of the historical core sampling program warrant a continuation of the program to define the extent of the mineralized system(s) and development of drill targets with the goal of defining a resource at Skibo.

Message from David Suda CEO:

"We continue to be impressed by the South Contact Zone Properties. At Skibo, Green Bridge has discovered newly defined mineralization with 153m of approximately 0.6% CuEq from surface. The Skibo prospect is only one of four prospective properties with exceptional exploration and development potential. By adding length to the identified well mineralized zones at Skibo, we will pursue the extent of potential thickness at these zones. As we only begin to scratch the surface of the potential, the zones look to be significant and rich with metals including Copper, Nickel, PGEs, Cobalt and Titanium. We look forward to more results from Skibo as the program continues."

The goal of the 2025 core sampling program has been to evaluate whether high grade, massive sulphide veins are associated with a larger interval of lower grade, but still economic, copper and nickel grades and thus far the thesis is proving valid at Skibo. Results for 877m of previously unsampled drill core have been recently received from the assay lab and incorporated with historical assay data for the drill holes. The new, cumulative results have defined substantial grade and interval lengths in comparison to previously unpublished results. New sampling protocol has also included both a full trace element and whole rock analysis which provides valuable information for future exploration vectoring as well as metallurgical consideration. The addition of whole rock analysis provides valuable data on the existence of other critical minerals such as titanium dioxide (TiO2) and Cobalt at Skibo. Cobalt in drilling appears to be another value driver at Skibo with a 54.2m interval of 1982.6 ppm Co, in addition to 0.26% Cu, and 0.15% Ni, at the surface. Though the data is incomplete downhole, it is apparent from the new whole rock data that Oxide Ultramafic Intrusions (OUI), which typically contain substantial TiO2 and vanadium mineralization, are present in the near surface at Skibo and results of only a portion of the drilling contains intercepts of 51.5m at 4.2% TiO2 that includes 22.5m of 0.09% V2O5. Intercepts of massive, net-textured, and disseminated copper and nickel mineralization over tens to hundreds of meters is evidence that the mineralization at Skibo justifies continued attention by the Company (Figure 2).

Results Highlights:

SK09-02: Results include 187.3m of new sampling 3.0m of 1.6% Cu, 0.4% Ni, and 18.3 g/t PGE 3.0m of 1.1% Cu, 0.4% Ni, and 4.4 g/t PGE 153m of 0.28% Cu, 0.15% Ni and 0.37 g/t PGE

SK09-03: Results include 311.3m of new sampling 54.2m 0.26%, 0.15% Ni, 0.1 g/t PGE, 1982.6 ppm Co 113.5m 0.23% Cu, 0.09% Ni, 0.14 g/t PGE 51.5m 475 ppm Co, 4.2% TiO2

SK09-04: Results include 267.3m of new sampling 3.4m of 1.3% Cu, 0.2% Ni, 0.5 g/t PGE 3.0m of 0.6% Cu and 0.2% Ni 60.7m 0.24% Cu, 0.11% Ni 23.5m 0.23% Cu, 671.4 ppm Co



The results of integrating assays over the entirety of historically drilled holes, as well as developing a model for the occurrence of mineralization in association with host intrusions and footwall sediments are together providing a strong foundation to understanding the geologic controls on all types of mineralization at Skibo. The technical team believes that there are two horizons for copper and nickel mineralization; one in the near surface, associated with OUI type magmatic bodies and one deeper, just above the contact with the Virginia Formation sediments, hosted in troctolitic intrusions. It also appears that there may be a discontinuous zone of massive sulphide veins between the upper and lower ore zones. This initial concept will continue to be modelled and tested as the core sampling program continues.

Table 1

HOLE ID LOCATION From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Ni (%) PGM (g/t) Co (ppm) SK09-02 Skibo N 17.1 440.7 423.6 0.22 0.09 0.43 149.1 Including 23.5 176.5 153 0.28 0.15 0.37 248.5 281.5 296.1 14.6 0.24 0.06 0.35 71.3 344.3 350.4 6.1 0.97 0.41 0.28 193.4 367.9 376.1 60.2 0.42 0.14 0.43 104.6 421.5 424.6 3.1 1.60 0.40 18.25 243.8 SK09-03 Skibo N 15.3 474 458.7 0.17 0.07 0.01 331.7 Including 15.3 69.5 54.2 0.26 0.15 0.15 1982.6 185.3 191.4 6.1 0.28 0.09 0.17 352.7 199.0 250.5 51.5 0.01 0.05 0.06 475.4 250.6 272.8 22.2 0.23 0.11 0.15 357.7 307.5 336.5 29.0 0.23 0.08 0.10 482.2 359.4 472.9 113.5 0.23 0.09 0.14 263.6 SK09-04 Skibo N 8.5 453.2 444.7 0.15 0.06 0.11 125.7 Including 8.5 69.2 60.7 0.24 0.11 0.17 236.1 79.9 121.0 41.1 0.30 0.09 0.16 149.4 260.0 283.5 23.5 0.23 0.07 0.12 671.4 353.9 372.5 18.6 0.22 0.08 0.11 129.9 SK11-01 Skibo N 13.4 356 342.6 0.04 0.023 0.18 29.8 Including 150.0 159.7 9.7 0.30 0.07 0.37 NS

Grade intervals may include historical intercepts reported in a NI 43-101 Technical Report dated September 18, 20241

NS= No sample results

Lengths are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. True widths cannot be consistently calculated for comparison purposes between holes because of the irregular shapes of the mineralized zones.

1Dufresne, M.B., et al. 2024. "Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St Louis County, Minnesota, USA". Apex Geoscience Ltd. Edmonton, AB, Canada. Green Bridge Metals Corp. September 18, 2024

Figure 1. Skibo prospect map showing geology and historically drilled holes with new sampling and assay results. Bold Hole ID indicates assay results have been received and are included in this document. Inset shows cross section A-A' with interpolated copper grade shells and nickel concentrations on the drill hole trace as colored bars.

Figure 2. Images of sulphide mineralization in unsampled core from SK09-02.

QUALITY ASSURANCE, QUALITY CONTROL AND QUALIFIED PERSONS

Please see the technical report entitled "Technical Report and Mineral resource Estimate for the South Contact Zone Project, St Louis County, Minnesota, USA" with an effective date of September 18, 2024 prepared by independent "Qualified Persons" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101")) Michael B. Dufresne (P. Geol, P. Geo), Andrew J. Turner (P. Geol, P. Geo), Fallon T. Clarke (P.Geo) and Christian Bohm (P.Geo) for all historical assay information as well as information on the quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC"), data verification, analytical and testing procedures at Skibo, part of the South Contact Zone Properties. The laboratory used for all historical data herein is ALS Minerals, which is independent of the Company. The laboratory used for all new assay data herein is Activation Labs, which is independent of the Company.

The Company's drill core samples were collected at 3.1m intervals with the exception of one core hole (SK09-03)which was sampled at 1.5m intervals. Sampling was conducted following industry standards and best practices. All new samples were submitted to Activation Labs in Thunder Bay, Ontario, an independent, commercial, assay lab, for geochemical analysis. The analyses used in this analytical program include fire assay with Inductively Coupled Plasma Optical Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-OES) analysis for gold and platinum group elements, sodium peroxide fusion analysis with analysis by ICP-OES was used to report all trace elements, and whole rock chemical composition was analyzed using a Lithium Metaborate fused disc with analysis by X-ray Fluorescence (XRF). Measures to ensure QA/QC of assay and analytical results include inserting assay standards certified for copper and nickel mineralization, or a certified blank every 6.1m. All data was reviewed for quality using comparison of results to QA/QC standards and using a pass/fail criteria of 3 standard deviations. All QA/QC standards and blanks passed the verification criteria.

Lengths are drill intersections and not necessarily true widths. True widths cannot be consistently calculated for comparison purposes between holes because of the irregular shapes of the mineralized zones. Drill intersections have been independently selected and drill composites have been independently calculated by the Company. The geological interpretations in this news release are solely those of the Company. The locations and distances highlighted on all maps in this news release are approximate.

HOLE_ID EASTING NORTHING Elevation (m) TD (m) AZIMUTH DIP SK09-01 566945.00 5258033.00 463.4 144.48 250 -60 SK09-02 567329.00 5256717.00 461.0 535.53 118 -80 SK09-03 566918.00 5255797.00 459.7 486.77 103 -55 SK09-04 567229.00 5256638.00 460.8 566.01 138 -80 SK11-01 567814.80 5254611.90 457.9 452.93 0 -90 SK11-02 567814.80 5254611.90 457.9 287.43 170 -65 SK15-01 567140.00 5256790.00 461.0 471.83 145 -75 SK19-01 567231.00 5255720.00 458.5 243.23 289 -45 SK19-02 567231.00 5255720.00 458.5 427.94 289 -70 SK20-01 567089.00 5255935.00 458.5 245.67 289 -45 SK20-02 567090.70 5255934.00 458.5 402.03 280 -75

Ajeet Milliard, Chief Geologist at The Company is a Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101 and is satisfied that the analytical and testing procedures used are standard industry operating procedures and methodologies, and has reviewed, verified, and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release, including sampling, analytical and test data underlying the technical information.

About Green Bridge Metals Corporation

Green Bridge Metals Corporation is a Canadian based exploration company focused on acquiring 'critical mineral' rich assets and the development of the South Contact Zone Properties along the basal contact of the Duluth Intrusion, north of Duluth, Minnesota. The South Contact Zone Properties contain bulk-tonnage copper-nickel and titanium-vanadium in ilmenite hosted in ultramafic to oxide ultramafic intrusions. The South Contact Zone Properties have exploration targets for bulk-tonnage Ni mineralization, high grade Ni-Cu-PGE magmatic sulfide mineralization and titanium.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to: results from the exploration and development of the South Contact Zone Properties, including Skibo; the goals of the 2025 core sampling program; and statements regarding the potential of the South Contact Zone Properties, including that it appears to be significant and rich with metals including Copper, Nickel, PGEs, Cobalt and Titanium.

Although management of the Company believe that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements about: the Company's ability to identify potential new mineral deposits within North America; the proposed scope and timing of expansion drilling programs; the timing and results (drill targets) from new core assay results; and the development of the South Contact Zone Properties. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: locating mineral deposits is inherently risky; the exploration and development of the South Contact Zone Properties may not result in any commercially successful outcome for the Company; risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting mining concessions); and other risk factors as detailed from time to time.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors should not attribute undue certainty or place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Investors are urged to consider closely the disclosures in Green Bridge's annual and quarterly reports and other public filings, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Certain figures and references contain information supported by public and corporate references that may have been updated, changed, or modified since their referenced date.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

