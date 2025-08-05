Mining News Flash with Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals and Sibanye-Stillwater
© 2025 Swiss Resource Capital
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|1,850
|1,890
|15:38
|1,855
|1,895
|15:39
Mining News Flash with Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals and Sibanye-Stillwater
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:46
|Mining News Flash with Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals and Sibanye-Stillwater
|Mining News Flash with Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals and Sibanye-Stillwater
► Artikel lesen
|14:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals und Sibanye-Stillwater
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals und Sibanye-Stillwater
► Artikel lesen
|27.07.
|Auf Messers Schneide...: Wochenausblick KW 30-2025 - Zwischen Rekorden und Nervosität!
|16.07.
|Green Bridge Metals meldet bedeutende disseminierte und hochgradige Kupfer-Nickel-Mineralisierung aus zuvor nicht beprobter Kernbohrung im Skibo-Prospekt
|Vancouver, Kanada - 16. Juli 2025 - Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE: GRBM, OTCQB: GBMCF, FWB: J48, WKN: A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" oder das "Unternehmen") (- https://www.commodity-tv.com/play/green-bridge-metals-acquires-the-copper-nickel-pge-serpentine-project-in-minnesota-usa/
...
► Artikel lesen
|16.07.
|Green Bridge Metals Corporation: Green Bridge Metals Reports Significant Disseminated and High-Grade Copper - Nickel Mineralization from Previously Unsampled Core at the Skibo Prospect
|VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 16, 2025 / Green Bridge Metals Corporation (CSE:GRBM)(OTCQB:GBMCF)(FWB:J48, WKN:A3EW4S) ("Green Bridge" or the "Company") is pleased to announce positive results...
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:46
|Mining News Flash with Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals and Sibanye-Stillwater
|Mining News Flash with Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals and Sibanye-Stillwater
► Artikel lesen
|14:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals und Sibanye-Stillwater
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals und Sibanye-Stillwater
► Artikel lesen
|13:02
|Mogotes Metals Inc.: Vicuña: 3D Geophysical Model Outlines Large Scale Anomalies at the Los Mogotes Target Cluster Adjacent to Filo Del Sol
|Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 5, 2025) - Mogotes Metals Inc. (TSXV: MOG) (FSE: OY4) (OTCQB: MOGMF) ("Mogotes", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that integrated processing of Mogotes...
► Artikel lesen
|27.07.
|Auf Messers Schneide...: Wochenausblick KW 30-2025 - Zwischen Rekorden und Nervosität!
|20.07.
|Wie geht's weiter???: Wochenrückblick KW 29-2025: Ruhe vor dem Zahlensturm - Märkte zwischen Gipfeln und Geduld
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:46
|Mining News Flash with Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals and Sibanye-Stillwater
|Mining News Flash with Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals and Sibanye-Stillwater
► Artikel lesen
|14:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals und Sibanye-Stillwater
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals und Sibanye-Stillwater
► Artikel lesen
|Fr
|Revival Gold Inc: Revival Gold closes $29-million financing
|Do
|Revival Gold schließt Finanzierung in Höhe von 29 Millionen $ ab, einschließlich strategischer Investitionen von EMR Capital und Dundee Corporation
|NICHT ZUR FREIGABE, VERÖFFENTLICHUNG ODER VERBREITUNG IN DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN VON AMERIKA ODER AN PERSONEN, DIE SICH IN DEN VEREINIGTEN STAATEN VON AMERIKA,
IHREN TERRITORIEN UND BESITZUNGEN...
► Artikel lesen
|Do
|Revival Gold Inc.: Revival Gold Completes $29 Million Financing Including Strategic Investments by EMR Capital and Dundee Corporation
|NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA OR TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, ITS TERRITORIES AND POSSESSIONS, ANY STATE...
► Artikel lesen
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:46
|Mining News Flash with Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals and Sibanye-Stillwater
|Mining News Flash with Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals and Sibanye-Stillwater
► Artikel lesen
|14:46
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals und Sibanye-Stillwater
|Bergbau-Nachrichten mit Revival Gold, Mogotes Metals, Green Bridge Metals und Sibanye-Stillwater
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Sibanye-Stillwater's call for US tariff on Russian palladium may add to price volatility
|Mo
|Sibanye-Stillwater asks U.S. authorities to impose anti-dumping duties on Russian palladium
|So
|Handelsblitz im August...: Wochenrückblick KW 31-2025: Zölle kennen keine Sommerpause!
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|GREEN BRIDGE METALS CORPORATION
|0,092
|-4,18 %
|MOGOTES METALS INC
|0,125
|-7,78 %
|REVIVAL GOLD INC
|0,338
|+1,20 %
|SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED
|1,855
|-3,64 %