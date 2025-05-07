Anzeige
WKN: A0RDR9 | ISIN: CA9895892052 | Ticker-Symbol: ZCT1
Tradegate
02.05.25 | 10:18
0,023 Euro
-4,17 % -0,001
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0220,02806.05.
0,0220,02706.05.
07.05.2025 00:02 Uhr
Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Effective Date of Share Consolidation

Finanznachrichten News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / May 6, 2025 / Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces that further to its news release dated April 21, 2025, the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of one (1) new Share (each, a "Post-Consolidated Share") for every five (5) currently outstanding Shares (the "Consolidation"). The Consolidation will become effective at the opening of the market on May 9, 2025. The Company's symbol shall remain as "ZC".

Currently, a total of 63,413,303 Shares are issued and outstanding. Accordingly, upon the Consolidation becoming effective and subject to adjustments for rounding, a total of 12,682,630 Shares will be issued and outstanding. There is no maximum number of authorized Shares. No fractional Post-Consolidated Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Shareholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fraction of a Post-Consolidated Share will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Post-Consolidated Shares and no cash consideration will be paid in respect of fractional shares.

The exercise price and number of Shares, issuable upon the exercise of outstanding options and warrants, will be proportionally adjusted upon the implementation of the proposed Consolidation in accordance with the terms thereof.

Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey") will mail letters of transmittal to the shareholders providing instructions on exchanging pre-Consolidation share certificates for post-Consolidation share certificates. Shareholders are encouraged to send their share certificates, together with their letter of transmittal, to Odyssey in accordance with the instructions in the letter of transmittal.

About Zimtu Capital Corp.
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit https://www.zimtu.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

ZIMTU CAPITAL CORP.
"Sean Charland"
Sean Charland
President & Director
Phone: 604.681.1568

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Zimtu Capital Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/zimtu-capital-corp.-announces-effective-date-of-share-consolidat-1024397

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
