Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR R&S Group acknowledges the full exit of its shareholder CGS R&S Group has been informed that CGS sold 2,532,054 RSGN shares via block trade yesterday post market close, exiting its position in full

CGS's stake has been sold into the market via an accelerated bookbuilding to Swiss and international investors not subject to any lock-ups

With this transaction, R&S Group's free float is expected to increase from 83% to 90% 7 May 2025 - R&S Group Holding AG (SIX: RSGN) acknowledges the sale of 2,532,054 shares in R&S Group Holding AG ("R&S Group") by CGS III (Jersey) L.P. ("CGS") to a group of Swiss and international investors not subject to any lock ups. The trade, which took place after the close of trading yesterday, corresponds to 6.8% of R&S Group's share capital. Following the transaction, CGS will no longer hold any shares in R&S Group. This transaction is expected to increase the free float of R&S Group shares from 83% to 90%.

About R&S Group R&S Group Holding AG's ("R&S Group", the "company") operating headquarters are located in Sissach/BL, Switzerland. With eight manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Ireland and the Middle East, the group serves its domestic and various European markets with single-phase, small and medium distribution and power transformers and other components under the brands of Rauscher & Stoecklin, ZREW, Tesar and Kyte. R&S Group's customers are active in the utility, infrastructure and industrial sectors. The company has been successfully positioned to benefit from the accelerating demand for energy production and distribution, driven by the global trend towards decarbonization. R&S Group has been listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since 13 December 2023 under the ticker symbol RSGN. On 20 August 2024, the company acquired Kyte Powertech, a leading supplier of distribution transformer solutions based in Cavan, Ireland, thus significantly expanding geographic footprint to Ireland, the UK, Benelux and France, and adding complimentary products. Further information about the R&S Group can be found at https://ww.ir.the-rsgroup.com .



