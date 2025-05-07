Vow ASA: Gunnar Pedersen to assume CEO role on 19 May 2025

Oslo, 7 May 2025 - With reference to the announcement made on 5 February 2025 regarding the appointment of Gunnar Pedersen as the new Chief Executive Officer of Vow ASA, the company is pleased to confirm that Mr. Pedersen will assume the role earlier than initially scheduled. He will take up his position as CEO effective 19 May 2025.

Mr. Pedersen brings extensive leadership experience from the maritime and industrial sectors, most recently serving as Executive Vice President, Automation & Control at Kongsberg Maritime.

"We are very pleased to welcome Gunnar to Vow," said Thomas Fredrick Borgen, Chair of the Board of Directors. "It is encouraging for the company that he is able to join earlier than anticipated. His experience and leadership will be instrumental in advancing our strategic priorities and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."





For inquiries directed to the Chairman of the Board, Thomas Fredrick Borgen, please contact:

Malena Morsbach, Chief of Staff, Vow ASA

Tel: +47 91875565

E-mail: malena.morsbach@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

Vow and its subsidiaries Scanship, C.H. Evensen and Etia are passionate about preventing pollution. The company's world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Advanced technologies and solutions from Vow enable industry decarbonisation and material recovery. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and end-of-life tyres can be converted into clean energy, low carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardised, patented, and thoroughly documented, and the company's capability to deliver is well proven.

The company is a cruise market leader in wastewater purification and valorisation of waste. It provides technology and solutions which enable industries to transition towards a fossil-free future by converting biomass and waste into valuable resources and clean energy. The company also has strong niche positions in food safety and robotics, and in heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).