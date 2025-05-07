BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK) reported that its net income attributable to shareholders for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025 increased to 530 million euros or 0.47 euros per share from 426 million euros or 0.38 euros per share in the prior year.Adjusted basic earnings per share of 0.56 euros were slightly above the prior-year level of 0.55 euros. Increased earnings contributions from operating business more than compensated for a lower net financial income and the tax rate, which was higher than in the prior-year quarter. Adjustments decreased from the prior-year period, in particular due to lower other restructuring expenses in connection with the transformation of the Diagnostics business.Revenue for the second quarter grew to 5.909 billion euros from 5.435 billion euros in the prior year.The company confirmed its fiscal year 2025 expectation of comparable revenue growth of between 5% to 6% compared with fiscal year 2024.Due to geopolitical developments, including trade barriers and increased tariffs affecting multiple countries, the company now estimates annual adjusted earnings per basic share to be in the range of 2.20 euros to 2.50 euros compared to the prior outlook of 2.35 euros to 2.50 euros.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX