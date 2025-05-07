DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Transaction in Own Shares 07-May-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 6 May 2025, Numis Securities Limited (trading as "Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 March 2025. Ordinary shares purchased: 70,000 Highest price paid per ordinary share: 277.40p Lowest price paid per ordinary share: 262.80p Volume weighted average price paid per ordinary share: 267.4032p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 6,224,328 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 182,822,122.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007, as amended, and the Central Bank (Investment Market Conduct) Rules 2019.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 06/05/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 70,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 267.4032

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 378 277.00 08:16:38 00075154874TRLO0 XLON 368 277.00 08:16:38 00075154873TRLO0 XLON 801 277.40 08:19:21 00075154980TRLO0 XLON 701 277.20 08:21:01 00075155085TRLO0 XLON 669 275.00 08:59:14 00075156735TRLO0 XLON 649 275.40 08:59:14 00075156736TRLO0 XLON 863 275.00 08:59:14 00075156737TRLO0 XLON 797 274.00 09:11:29 00075157597TRLO0 XLON 742 273.80 09:11:29 00075157598TRLO0 XLON 10000 273.00 09:29:06 00075158410TRLO0 XLON 327 273.00 09:29:37 00075158423TRLO0 XLON 463 273.00 09:29:37 00075158424TRLO0 XLON 771 272.60 09:30:34 00075158474TRLO0 XLON 63 272.60 09:40:21 00075158807TRLO0 XLON 649 272.60 09:40:21 00075158808TRLO0 XLON 22 272.60 09:40:21 00075158809TRLO0 XLON 10 272.60 09:40:21 00075158810TRLO0 XLON 12 272.60 09:40:21 00075158811TRLO0 XLON 537 272.60 09:40:21 00075158812TRLO0 XLON 775 271.60 09:41:25 00075158849TRLO0 XLON 370 271.60 09:58:46 00075159390TRLO0 XLON 368 271.60 09:58:46 00075159391TRLO0 XLON 756 269.60 10:03:26 00075159637TRLO0 XLON 161 270.40 10:08:04 00075159784TRLO0 XLON 682 270.00 10:08:04 00075159785TRLO0 XLON 243 269.20 10:10:00 00075159936TRLO0 XLON 230 269.20 10:10:00 00075159937TRLO0 XLON 291 269.20 10:10:28 00075159948TRLO0 XLON 19 269.20 10:10:28 00075159949TRLO0 XLON 777 267.20 10:25:08 00075160486TRLO0 XLON 264 267.40 10:37:17 00075160855TRLO0 XLON 511 267.40 10:37:17 00075160856TRLO0 XLON 751 266.60 10:44:26 00075161105TRLO0 XLON 735 266.00 10:44:37 00075161118TRLO0 XLON 441 265.60 10:47:19 00075161199TRLO0 XLON 252 265.60 10:47:19 00075161200TRLO0 XLON 671 264.40 10:54:19 00075161422TRLO0 XLON 25 264.40 10:54:19 00075161423TRLO0 XLON 602 265.80 11:14:10 00075161853TRLO0 XLON 456 265.80 11:15:55 00075161873TRLO0 XLON 314 265.80 11:15:55 00075161874TRLO0 XLON 752 266.60 11:25:46 00075162130TRLO0 XLON 793 266.60 11:26:45 00075162145TRLO0 XLON 787 265.60 11:28:35 00075162185TRLO0 XLON 650 265.20 11:31:26 00075162229TRLO0 XLON 743 265.40 11:52:45 00075162646TRLO0 XLON 400 265.80 12:03:35 00075163092TRLO0 XLON 295 265.80 12:03:35 00075163093TRLO0 XLON 305 265.80 12:14:44 00075163483TRLO0 XLON 12 266.00 12:20:10 00075163658TRLO0 XLON 68 266.00 12:20:10 00075163659TRLO0 XLON 245 266.00 12:22:02 00075163696TRLO0 XLON 450 266.00 12:22:02 00075163697TRLO0 XLON 682 265.80 12:22:23 00075163717TRLO0 XLON 785 265.00 12:23:21 00075163765TRLO0 XLON 205 265.00 12:41:22 00075164183TRLO0 XLON 400 265.00 12:41:22 00075164184TRLO0 XLON 272 265.00 12:41:22 00075164185TRLO0 XLON 340 265.00 12:41:22 00075164186TRLO0 XLON 340 265.00 12:41:22 00075164187TRLO0 XLON 106 265.00 12:41:22 00075164188TRLO0 XLON 280 264.00 12:51:23 00075164391TRLO0 XLON 481 264.00 12:51:23 00075164392TRLO0 XLON 651 263.00 12:58:24 00075164811TRLO0 XLON 145 263.00 12:58:24 00075164812TRLO0 XLON 272 264.20 13:01:07 00075164896TRLO0 XLON 131 264.20 13:06:22 00075165108TRLO0 XLON 600 265.00 13:41:44 00075166467TRLO0 XLON

