COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled DKK29.034 billion, or DKK6.53 per share. This compares with DKK25.407 billion, or DKK5.68 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 19.5% to DKK78.087 billion from DKK65.349 billion last year.Novo Nordisk A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: DKK29.034 Bln. vs. DKK25.407 Bln. last year. -EPS: DKK6.53 vs. DKK5.68 last year. -Revenue: DKK78.087 Bln vs. DKK65.349 Bln last year.Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, CEO of Novo Nordisk, said: 'In the first quarter of 2025, we delivered 18% sales growth and continued to expand the reach of our innovative GLP-1 treatments. However, we have reduced our full-year outlook due to lower than-planned branded GLP-1 penetration, which is impacted by the rapid expansion of compounding in the US. We are actively focused on preventing unlawful and unsafe compounding and on efforts to expand patient access to our GLP-1 treatments.'Looking ahead, for 2025, sales growth is now expected to be 13 to 21%, with operating profit growth of 16 to 24% at CER. Earlier, the firm had projected to post sales growth of 16 to 24% with operating profit growth of 19 to 27 percent at CER.Sales and operating profit growth reported in Danish kroner is now expected to be 3 and 5 percentage points lower than at CER, respectively, against the previous outlook of 3 and 5 percentage points higher than at CER.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX