BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Schaeffler AG (SCFLF.OB), a German manufacturer of rolling element bearings, reported that its EBIT before special items was 276 million euros in the first quarter of 2025 compared to pro-forma EBIT of 287 million euros in the previous year.Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company for the latest-quarter amounted to 83 million euros or 0.09 euros per share.Revenue for the quarter declined 3.5% to 5.924 billion euros from 6.141 billion euros last year, while it was down 2.9% at constant currency.The company noted that its prior-year results were based on a comparable basis.Looking ahead for fiscal 2025, Schaeffler Group still anticipates revenue to be in the range of 23 billion euros to 25 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT margin of 3 to 5 percent.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX