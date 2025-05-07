LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Telecom major Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) on Wednesday announced the scheduled departure of Luka Mucic, from his role as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of the Board, by no later than early 2026. Mucic will be taking on a new role as Chief Executive Officer of Vonovia SE, a DAX 40-listed company.Vodafone Group said that it has started an extensive search process for a successor to Mucic, and an update will be provided in due course.Commenting on the developments, Luka Mucic said, 'Over the past two years, Vodafone has embarked on a significant transformation-reshaping our portfolio, simplifying our structure, and placing greater emphasis on customers and operational performance. While I look forward to returning to Germany for the next chapter in my career, it has been deeply rewarding to contribute to Vodafone's transformation and I remain confident in its future success.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX