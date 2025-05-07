ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.: ProLogium Collaborates with Kyushu Electric on Next-Gen Batteries for Heavy Machinery

TAIPEI, Taiwan, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium Technology, the global leader in LCB-based next-generation battery innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Japan's Kyushu Electric Power. Together, the two companies will co-develop a 24V LCB (Lithium Ceramic Battery) module tailored for construction machinery applications, with plans to jointly unveil the technology at CES 2026.

This collaboration marks another significant milestone in ProLogium's global new energy strategy, showcasing its technological prowess and growing market influence. Looking ahead, the two parties will continue deepening their cooperation-expanding the deployment of clean energy solutions not only in construction but also across broader energy sectors, paving the way for a more sustainable industrial future.

Synergy-Driven Innovation for Heavy Machinery

This partnership combines ProLogium's cutting-edge battery technology with Kyushu Electric Power's expertise in module design and end-user integration. The result: a high-performance, durable, and versatile energy solution tailored to the demanding operational needs of construction machinery. ProLogium will supply its industry-leading lithium ceramic batteries, while Kyushu Electric Power will take the lead in developing the 24V modules and integrating them into heavy equipment for end users.

Compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries, ProLogium's LCB modules offer several compelling advantages:

Enhanced Safety: ProLogium's next-generation battery utilizes a fully inorganic electrolyte and highly stable cathode and anode materials, effectively minimizing risks of thermal runaway and fire. It is equipped with an Active Safety Mechanism (ASM) that automatically activates under high-temperature conditions, significantly improving safety performance in demanding operational environments.

High Energy Density: Without compromising safety, ProLogium employs high-activity materials such as a 100% silicon composite anode to substantially boost energy density. This allows for a more compact and lightweight battery pack while delivering outstanding range and power performance-ideal for heavy machinery where both performance and space efficiency are critical.

Outstanding Low-Temperature Performance: Engineered to operate reliably in extreme cold, the battery ensures stable operation and sustained power output, supporting heavy machinery in prolonged, high-intensity tasks under low-temperature conditions.

Fast Charging × Durability for Optimized Operational Efficiency: With outstanding fast-charging capability, ProLogium batteries significantly reduce charging time, lowering equipment downtime and replacement frequency. This not only eases the burden of procuring backup vehicles but also enhances operational continuity. Coupled with long service life and high performance, the solution offers greater stability, reduced maintenance costs, and improved overall operational efficiency.





The collaboration will make its first public appearance at CES 2026, where the companies will jointly showcase their technical achievements and engage with potential partners.



Advancing Low-Carbon Transformation in the Heavy Industry Sector

Beyond improving operational efficiency, the partnership aims to promote greener, more resource-efficient industrial practices. By cutting carbon emissions, reducing pollution, and increasing energy utilization, ProLogium and Kyushu Electric Power aspire to offer sustainable battery solutions for the future. ProLogium's next-gen LCBs maintain stable performance under harsh environmental conditions-maximizing energy efficiency.

The collaboration aligns with global trends toward carbon neutrality and green technology, leading the construction machinery industry toward a cleaner, low-carbon future. With its high safety standards, energy density, fast-charging capability, and excellent low-temperature discharge performance, ProLogium's lithium ceramic battery is not only ideal for electric vehicles but also well-suited for heavy-duty applications and beyond.

Vincent Yang, founder and chairman of ProLogium stated:

"As the world accelerates its shift toward sustainability, electrification in construction and heavy industries is both urgent and inevitable. We are honored to partner with Kyushu Electric Power to bring our next-generation LCB technology into the heavy machinery sector, elevating energy efficiency, safety, and endurance.

Together, we are committed to advancing green energy transformation and building a low-carbon, sustainable future. This partnership enables us to deliver longer-range energy solutions for heavy-duty operations, enhance productivity with fast-charging capabilities, and ensure stable battery performance in extreme cold-all contributing to the electrification of heavy industry and a cleaner future for global infrastructure."

