AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Wolters Kluwer NV (WTKWY.PK), a Dutch software company focused on healthcare, tax, accounting, and others, on Tuesday reported a growth in revenue for the first quarter, and reaffirmed its outlook for the full year 2025.For the first quarter, the company posted a revenue growth of 8 percent in reporting currencies, reflecting organic growth of 5 percent, a favorable impact from currency, and a small net positive effect from acquisitions and divestitures.Revenue from Tax and Accounting moved up by 8 percent, while Corporate Performance & ESG segmental revenues increased 10 percent in constant currencies.For the period starting from May 8 to July 28, the company said it has engaged third parties to execute around 350 million euros share repurchase program on its behalf.At its Annual General Meeting on May 15, for the full-year 2024, the company intends to propose a total dividend of 2.33 euros per share, up 12 percent from last year. If approved, the final dividend of 1.50 euros per share will be paid on June 11.Looking ahead, for the full year, the company still expects its adjusted income per share growth in mid-single-digits, with adjusted operating profit margin of 27.1 to 27.5 percent.For the full-year 2024, Wolters Kluwer had posted an 11 percent growth in its adjusted income per share and adjusted operating profit margin of 27.1 percent.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX