Dogecoin Cash, Inc. Confirms Stock Dividend Record and Payment Dates; FINRA Publication Completed

MESQUITE, NV - May 6, 2025 - Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: CBDS) today announced that its previously declared stock dividend distribution has been finalized and is now reflected in the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's (FINRA) Daily List. The Company confirms that the payment date for this distribution is now set for May 9, 2025, while the record date remains November 25, 2024, as originally announced. The Company notes that no changes have been made to the amount or terms of the dividend.

As a Nevada corporation, and in accordance with general corporate law principles, the adjustment of a payment date-where the record date and distribution amount remain fixed-is considered a ministerial action. Therefore, the change has been authorized by management without requiring additional Board approval.

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTC: CBDS) received confirmation from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) that its previously announced stock dividend, payable in a separate equity security, has been published on the FINRA Daily List today with a payable date of May 9, 2025.

As previously disclosed in public announcements, the dividend consists of a distribution of a new class of preferred stock to shareholders of record. For every 1,000 shares of common stock held on November 25, 2024, shareholders will receive one (1) share of unrestricted preferred stock of the issuer.

This preferred stock, designated as Series A Preferred pursuant to a Certificate of Designation filed with the Nevada Secretary of State on November 13, 2024, carries the right to receive, if and when declared by the Board of Directors, one (1) share of common stock annually per preferred share, provided the holder is of record as of November 25 of the applicable year. The stock is not convertible but may be redeemed at the Company's discretion on or before October 25, 2034, at a rate of ten (10) shares of common stock for each preferred share.

The symbol for Dogecoin Cash, Inc. common stock will remain CBDS until a new symbol is applied for. A trading symbol for the preferred shares has not yet been assigned. FINRA has indicated that no ex-dividend date will be established for this event.

Fractional shares will be rounded up to one whole share.

About Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (CBDS)

Dogecoin Cash, Inc. (OTCQB: CBDS) is a publicly traded company that owns and operates PrestoDoctor, a trusted leader in medical cannabis telemedicine. CBDS holds the first patented cannabis strain, Ecuadorian Sativa aka "CTA", and a patented cannabis lozenge for treatment of hypertension. CBDS engages in cannabis product development and licensing, as well as blockchain innovation. The company is actively engaged in leveraging emerging digital assets, decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions, and blockchain technology to enhance its offerings and create new market opportunities.

