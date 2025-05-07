Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.05.2025 01:12 Uhr
Allied Properties REIT: Allied Announces Voting Results from the 2025 Annual and Special Meeting of Unitholders

Finanznachrichten News

TORONTO, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("Allied") (TSX:AP.UN) announced today the results of matters voted on at its annual and special meeting of the holders (the "Unitholders") of units and special voting units of Allied (collectively, "Units") held on May 6, 2025 (the "Meeting"). The voting results for each of the matters presented at the Meeting are outlined below.

There were 65 Unitholders represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting holding 84,712,093 Units, representing 60.61% of Allied's total issued and outstanding Units as at the record date of March 18, 2025.

1. Election of Trustees

Each of the nominees for election as trustees listed in Allied's management information circular dated March 25, 2025, were elected as trustees of Allied for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed. Management received proxies in respect of the election of trustees of Allied as follows:

Votes ForVotes Withheld
#%#%
Matthew Andrade83,066,62498.30%1,434,3991.70%
Kay Brekken83,048,30798.28%1,452,7161.72%
Hazel Claxton82,757,15297.94%1,743,8712.06%
Lois Cormack83,079,02598.32%1,421,9981.68%
Michael R. Emory80,183,00594.89%4,318,0185.11%
Antonia Rossi82,719,99697.89%1,781,0272.11%
Stephen L. Sender83,541,24098.86%959,7841.14%
Jennifer A. Tory75,206,38689.00%9,294,63711.00%
Cecilia C. Williams82,829,18298.02%1,671,8421.98%

2. Appointment of Auditor

Deloitte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed auditor of Allied until the next annual meeting of Unitholders at remuneration to be fixed by the trustees. Management received proxies in respect of the appointment of the auditor of Allied as follows:

Votes ForVotes Withheld
#%#%
83,693,30898.84%981,7201.16%


3. Reconfirmation of Unitholder Rights Plan

The resolution reconfirming and approving the unitholder rights plan of Allied was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the reconfirmation and approval of the unitholder rights plan as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
#%#%
82,529,09697.67%1,971,9282.33%


4. Say-on-Pay Advisory Vote

The non-binding advisory "Say-on-Pay" resolution on Allied's approach to executive compensation was approved. Management received proxies in respect of the Say-on-Pay resolution as follows:

Votes ForVotes Against
#%#%
66,932,86479.21%17,568,16020.79%


ABOUT ALLIED

Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Cecilia Williams
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 977-9002
cwilliams@alliedreit.com

Nanthini Mahalingam
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
(416) 977-9002
nmahalingam@alliedreit.com


