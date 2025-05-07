Anzeige
Mittwoch, 07.05.2025
Warren Buffetts Vermächtnis: Kohle, Gold und der Aufstieg von…
WKN: A2P6WP | ISIN: SE0014504817 | Ticker-Symbol: K900
PR Newswire
07.05.2025 07:55 Uhr
Loomis AB: Loomis Interim Report January - March 2025

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Solid start to the year

Loomis delivered a solid start to the year with an organic revenue growth of 4.4 percent in the first quarter. Both segment USA and segment Europe and Latin America contributed to the positive development, with notably strong performance within the International business line. A favorable business mix, along with higher efficiency, resulted in an increased operating margin (EBITA) of 11.6 percent (10.4). Cash flow from operating activities increased to SEK 994 million in the quarter, which relative to operating income (EBITA) was 112 percent.

Comments on quarter 1

  • Revenue for the quarter was SEK 7,665 million (7,253). Revenue grew by 5.7 percent (6.5) of which organic growth was 4.4 percent (6.3). Acquisitions contributed with 0.1 percent (2.9) and the exchange rate effect on revenue was 1.2 percent (-2.7).
  • Operating income (EBITA) 1) for the quarter was SEK 886 million (754). The operating margin (EBITA) was 11.6 percent (10.4).
  • Operating income (EBIT) before items affecting comparability for the quarter was SEK 823 million (710) and operating margin (EBIT) before items affecting comparability was 10.7 percent (9.8).
  • Items affecting comparability during the quarter totaled SEK -117 million (-15), driven by restructuring within segment Europe and Latin America.
  • Income before taxes for the quarter was SEK 531 million (507) and net income was SEK 382 million (359).
  • Basic earnings per share for the quarter were SEK 5.57 (5.06) and diluted earnings per share were 5.56 (5.05).
  • Cash flow from operating activities2) amounted to SEK 994 million (402) in the quarter, equivalent to
    112 percent (53) of operating income (EBITA).
  • [The Board of Directors has resolved to repurchase shares during the second quarter 2025 with an amount up to a maximum of SEK 200 million ].

1) Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Amortization of acquisition-related intangible fixed assets, Acquisition-related costs and revenue and items affecting comparability.

2) Cash flow from operating activities is exclusive of impact from IFRS 16.

This press release is also available on the company's website, www.loomis.com.

For more information, please contact:
Jenny Boström
Head of Sustainability and IR
[email protected]
+46 79 006 45 92

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/loomis-ab/r/loomis-interim-report-january---march-2025,c4146317

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/51/4146317/3432196.pdf

Loomis Interim Report January - March 2025

https://mb.cision.com/Public/51/4146317/9c5663af6da25366.pdf

Loomis Interim Report January - March 2025 - press release

SOURCE Loomis AB

© 2025 PR Newswire
