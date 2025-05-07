BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks are turning in a mixed performance in cautious trade Wednesday morning as investors react to the latest batch of economic data and earnings updates, and await the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy announcement later in the day.On the political front, Friedrich Merz of the Christian Democratic Union has become the new Chancellor after the second round of Bundestag voting.The benchmark DAX, which climbed to 23,299.61 earlier in the session, was down 10.44 points or 0.04% at 23,227.87 a little while ago.Siemens Healthineers is down by about 1.4% despite the company reporting that its net income for the second quarter of fiscal year 2025 ended March 31, 2025 increased to 530 million euros or 0.47 euros per share from 426 million euros or 0.38 euros per share in the prior year.BMW is up nearly 3% after the company confirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook, citing the sustained demand for its premium vehicles. In the first quarter, Group net profit totalled 2.17 billion euros, down 26.4% from last year's 2.95 billion euros.Shares of real estate major Vonovia are modestly lower. The company reported that its profit, including valuation, for the first quarter of 2025 climbed to 515.4 million euros from 335.5 million euros in the previous year.Fresenius is up nearly 1%. The healthcare company reported higher adjusted profit in its first quarter, and confirmed its fiscal 2025 outlook.On the economic front, Germany's factory orders grew more than expected in March on robust foreign and domestic demand, data from Destatis showed.Factory orders advanced 3.6% month-on-month in March after remaining flat in February. Orders are forecast to grow 1.4%. On a yearly basis, factory orders logged an expansion of 3.8%, in contrast to the 0.2% fall in February.Germany's construction sector downturn eased in April as total industry activity and new orders declined at slower rates, purchasing managers' survey data published by S&P Global showed. The HCOB construction Purchasing Managers' Index advanced to 45.1 in April from 40.3 in the previous month. This was the highest reading in more than two years.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX