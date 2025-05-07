Hoist Finance AB: Hoist Finance interim report Q1 2025

PRESS RELEASE Stockholm 7 May 2025

"In the first quarter of 2025, Hoist Finance delivered a stable pre-tax profit of SEK 332 million - a significant improvement compared to the previous year. Our most important performance metric, return on equity, remained as stable at 16.7 per cent. We grew our portfolio significantly in 2024 and are new seeing increased cash flows as a result. We are continuing to invest at a high pace in 2025 as well, even though the first quarter started slowly, with investments of around SEK 1 billion. However, during April we have entered into agreements to acquire an additional SEK 1.3 billion of NPL-portfolios, and we see an equally strong pipeline of transactions as last year", says Harry Vranjes, CEO of Hoist Finance.

Key events in the first quarter 2025

Profit before tax totalled SEK 332m, compared to SEK 279m in the same quarter last year.

Return on equity at 16.7 per cent, compared to 18.5 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Investments in new portfolios totalled SEK 961m during the quarter, resulting in a total investment portfolio of SEK 29.0bn at the end of the period. After the quarter had been closed, another SEK 1.3bn of portfolio investments have been signed.

Net interest income increased by 19 per cent compared with the same quarter last year, versus portfolio growth of 16 per cent (at constant FX).

Strong collection performance at 103 per cent across all markets, compared to 106 per cent in the same quarter last year.

Cost control remains tight with indirect costs flat year on year, despite inflationary pressures.

Continued strong capital and liquidity positions with a CET1 ratio of 13.08 per cent and a further expanded liquidity reserve at SEK 27bn at end-Q1. In February, Hoist Finance redeemed outstanding AT1 instruments of EUR 40m without issuing new AT1 instruments.

With the criteria to qualify as a Specialised Debt Restructurer (SDR) now having been clarified, Hoist Finance assesses that it meets the full criteria per Q1 2025 and is thus on track to qualify as an SDR in 2026.

Key figures January - March 2025 (compared to January - March 2024)

Total operating income amounted to SEK 1,030m (968)

Profit before tax totalled SEK 332m (279)

Profit for the period was SEK 260m (263)

Basic and diluted earnings per share amounted to SEK 2.33 (2.30)

Return on equity was 17 % (18)

Investment portfolio acquisitions totalled SEK 961m (2,090)

The CET1 ratio per 31 March was 13.08 % (14.31)

A combined presentation and teleconference will be held at 09:30 AM (CEST) today.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. You will be able to ask written questions via the webcast.

https://hoist-finance.events.inderes.com/q1-report-2025

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You will be able to ask questions verbally via the teleconference.

https://conference.inderes.com/teleconference/?id=5004561

The presentation and the report will be available on www.hoistfinance.com.

For more information, please contact:

Karin Tyche, Chief Investor Relations Officer

ir@hoistfinance.com

+46 76 780 97 65

